In 1952, the States-Item newspaper held a contest to select bat boys for the Southern Association Baseball League's New Orleans Pelicans.
Manuel Pineda Jr. and I were chosen. He got New Orleans and I got the visiting teams — Atlanta Crackers, Brimingham Barons, Chattanooga Lookouts, Little Rock Travelers, Memphis Chicks, Mobile Bears and Nashville Volunteers.
I was excited but had mixed emotions because I did not get the Pels. That was short-lived when I realized I would be in the presence of more teams and players.
For my first game, I received no instructions. I was shown the locker room, the dugout and given a locker and a used gray Pelicans' uniform three sizes too big. I put it on and tried to look the best I could. I was a sight.
It was my mother's first baseball game. She had me take that uniform home and used her sewing skills to give me a designer uniform, which I was proud to wear for the next two years.
Mama came to all the games; she didn't want me leaving Pelican Stadium late at night by bus to get home.
At the start of the season, she knew nothing about baseball. By the end of the season, she knew the game inside and out and had developed a life-long passion.
There were lots of exciting moments for both of us. One year, the Pelicans were the host for the All-Star game — the first time in history.
I remember managers like Hugh Poland, Cal Ermer and our own Danny Murtaugh. There was Frank Thomas and Dale Long, who reached the Pittsburgh Pirates; Floyd Fogg, of Slidell; and radio announcer Ted "the Old Redhead" Andrews. General manager Joe L. Brown was the son of Hollywood actor Joe E. Brown, who played Jack Lemmon's beau in "Some Like It Hot."
Don Zimmer and Chuck Connors played for the Mobile Bears, and, boy, that Zimmer had a potty mouth. Connors later starred in "The Rifleman" on TV.
Let's not forget Jim Piersall, who Boston sent to Birmingham while recovering from mental illness. He was something else but a gentleman throughout.
The Pels' Lenny Yochim gained fame with a three-run bunt when the opposing pitcher threw the ball and hit the canvas drain pipe behind first base and the ball got lost — never to be found.
Once a year, the Clown Prince of Baseball, Al Sach, would come to the stadium to entertain the fans. One of his many antics was to shoot the baseball out of a bazooka high to center field and then catch it while driving a Jeep. I rode in the Jeep with him and held on for dear life.
One of my more interesting times came when Nashville was giving Pels' pitcher Ed "Red" Wolfe a bad time. After several innings of abuse, with disgust, Wofle tossed the ball while he was standing on the mound. The ball rolled right toward me, sitting at the end of the dugout. I didn't touch it, simply saying, "That's a live ball." The Nashville manager exclaimed, "The kid's right," and jumped out of the dugout frantically waving his arms for his base runners to advance.
Meanwhile, Wolfe, third baseman Fogg and catcher Brookey all started running toward me to retrieve the ball. I thought I was about to be attacked and so did my mother, who started to the dugout with her umbrella to protect her boy. Fortunately, I wasn't in danger. But two runs scored. The Pels lost and you can imagine the argument that ensured, all to no avail.
The next day, I was interviewed about the play by Andrews, for which I received a gallon of Sealtest ice cream. Mama and I thoroughly enjoyed it.
