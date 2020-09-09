Michael “Mikey” Prather is a currently a prep cook at Good Eats Kitchen. He is also soon-to-be owner of a new sourdough bakery tentatively called Wabi-Sabi Sourdough. Mikey found bread making in January of this year, and almost immediately realized it was his thing. When you talk to him, he doesn’t talk about ingredients, but things like “appreciation for the impermanence” and art. He loves the trial and error of the process and plans to nourish the whole of Acadiana with his artisan homemade bread.
You can follow along with Mikey’s journey on his instagram @prather_prather_bread_baker (yes it’s a great name) and learn more about him below.
What was your first job? Specs — a sunglass kiosk in the Acadiana Mall
Describe a typical day in your life. Assembling meals at my current job, Good Eats Kitchen. Developing my business on the side, honing my skills as a baker, and creating new recipes.
What advice would you give the younger you? I believe that everything happens for a reason, one thing leads to another, usually through invisible threads. I wouldn’t advise any sort of change, I would emphasize the importance of patience.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The time and attention that my parents gave me on a daily basis whenever I was younger. I am so lucky; I have an extremely hardworking father and a very compassionate mother. I like to think that their input, their decision to be present for me, greatly influenced who I am.
What values do you live by? Honesty, hard work, consideration for others, and humor. I always search for ways to amuse myself and those around me...life is too short to be a grump.
What do you most appreciate? The understanding and support of my family. They are seriously empowering, loving people.
What is your favorite journey? This one is easy, Life!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my kitchen, riffing on new ideas and perfecting techniques.
What living figure most inspires you? Nature. It has endless figures, and it is magnificent in its intricacies. It’s something that never ceases to amaze me.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Don’t let anyone else determine your future, or your potential.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "How to Win Friends and Influence People" by Dale Carnegie.
What is the best thing about where you live? The people, the culture and the food.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I roll with the punches, I believe that your attitude shapes your reality.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A professional baseball player, but that just wasn’t in my cards I guess!
What is your motto? Learn the rules, become a master of your craft, and you then can take advantage of unique opportunities to bend or even break the rules... ethically that is. All in all — Push the envelope, watch it bend.
How would you like to be remembered? Honest, hardworking, compassionate and intelligent.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Whatever I am struggling with, I want to fail at it, fast. I want to make the mistakes that I am going to make. Failure is the path to mastery. If you’re uncomfortable with failure you will never succeed. No one is just great at anything that requires any kind of skill right off the bat. Hard work, patience, and determination are integral to conquering doubt within yourself.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Creativity. Passion. Focused intent. If not, I’ve found that I can flounder indefinitely.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Currently, the slang term “yeet." It’s just something that I exclaim periodically, and it amuses me thoroughly!
What is your favorite word? Wabi-Sabi. It is a Japanese word that means the love and appreciation for the imperfect and impermanent.
What do you collect? Knives and skills of all kinds, I love working with my hands.
What food could you live on for a month? Sourdough Bread... for sure. It is so diverse, and you can stuff it with endless combinations of things. I think I found a loop hole in this question for sure!
What would you change about yourself? I sometimes get frustrated too quickly. So I’d give myself more empathy and patience.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Sam-wise from "Lord of the Rings."
Describe yourself in five words. Happy, jovial, driven, peaceful, courageous.
What is your idea of happiness? Proficiency to the point of mastery.
What is your favorite movie? If I’m tied to one movie, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." But, that is super tough, I love fantasy and "Lord of the Rings," "Harry Potter," and "Star Wars" are really where I’m at.
What music defines who you are? Indie-Rock
Who is your style icon? Charles and Ray Eames
What do you most regret? Not pursuing my passion for food earlier in life.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Why food?
What would the answer be? Food is life. I want to ignite sparks within people. I want to make them feel connected to something greater than themselves. Food lifts people up. It nourishes them. I want to provide the most beneficial and delicious food for the body, as well as the soul.