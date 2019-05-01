ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Taco Dip
Makes 16 (¼ cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Terrific tip: In slow cooker, add cooked meat and remaining ingredients, except tomato and avocado, and heat until warm. Add tomato and avocado just before serving.
1 pound ground sirloin
4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
1 cup nonfat sour cream
½ cup chopped green onions
1 (1.25-ounce) packet taco seasoning
1½ cups salsa
1 cup chopped tomato
½ cup chopped avocado
1. In large nonstick skillet, cook meat until done; drain excess grease. Add remaining ingredients except tomato and avocado, cooking until mixture is creamy and cream cheese is melted.
2. Transfer mixture to serving dish. Top with chopped tomato and avocado. Serve warm.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 95, calories from fat 36%, fat 4 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 23 mg, sodium 286 mg, carbohydrates 7 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 2 g, protein 8 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ other carbohydrate, 1 lean meat
Easy Chicken Enchiladas
Makes 12 enchiladas. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Too Hot in the Kitchen" cookbook.
Terrific tip: Keep frozen, cooked, grilled chicken breasts in the freezer as a time saver.
3 cups chopped, cooked chicken breasts
2 cups salsa, divided
1 teaspoon chili powder
6 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
1 (4-ounce) can green chilies
⅔ cup sliced ripe olives
1 cup chopped green onions (extra for garnish)
1¾ cups canned enchilada sauce, divided
12 (8-inch) flour tortillas (try whole wheat)
1½ cups shredded reduced-fat Mexican blend cheese, divided
1. Preheat oven 350 F. Coat oblong 3-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In nonstick pot, over medium heat, combine chicken, 1 cup salsa and chili powder. Add cream cheese, green chilies and olives, stirring occasionally, until cream cheese melts. Add green onions.
3. Place enchilada sauce in shallow bowl. Lightly dip both sides of tortilla in sauce and spoon about ⅓ cup chicken mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese onto each tortilla. Roll up tightly and place seam-side down in prepared pan. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
4. Combine half remaining enchilada sauce with remaining 1 cup salsa and spoon over enchiladas. Cover with foil and bake 25-30 minutes or until well heated. Sprinkle with remaining ¾ cup cheese and return to oven until cheese melts, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 295, calories from fat 29%, fat 9 g, saturated fat 4 g, cholesterol 49 mg, sodium 995 mg, carbohydrate 31 g, dietary fiber 3 g, sugars 3 g, protein 20 g. Dietary exchanges: 1½ starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat
Margarita Cake
Makes 24 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1½ cups coarsely crushed pretzels
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
5 tablespoons butter, melted
1 (18.25-ounce) box white cake mix
1¼ cups bottled nonalcoholic margarita mix
¼ cup canola oil
1 tablespoon grated lime rind
3 egg whites
1 (8-ounce) frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed
Additional grated lime rind, if desired
1. Heat oven 350 F. Coat 13-by-9-by-2-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In medium bowl, mix pretzels, brown sugar and melted butter. Press into pan as crust.
3. In large bowl, beat cake mix, margarita mix, oil, lime rind and egg whites until well mixed. Carefully pour batter over pretzel mixture.
4. Bake 25-30 minutes or until light golden brown and top springs back when touched lightly in center. Cool completely. Frost with whipped topping; sprinkle with additional lime rind. Refrigerate.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 176, calories from fat 34%, fat 7 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 6 mg, sodium 260 mg, carbohydrate 27 g, dietary fiber 0 g, sugars 12 g, protein 2 g. Dietary exchanges: 2 other carbohydrate, 1½ fat