Rhythms on the River, an outdoor concert series held twice a year in River Ranch, has announced its spring lineup.
The series begins March 28 with Bag of Donuts, a cover band from New Orleans known for its high-energy performances and elaborate costumes. Other big names on the list include Grammy-winning zydeco musician Chubby Carrier and and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter David Ball.
Rhythms on the River starts at 5:30 p.m. at Town Square at River Ranch. You can bring a chair, but ice chests, glass containers and pets are not allowed.
Here's the complete lineup:
March 28: Bag of Donuts
April 4: David Ball; Ken Holloway will be opening
April 11: Louisiana's LeRoux; Friends with Chris LeBlanc will be opening
April 28: Chubby Carrier
May 5: GTO Party Band
May 9: L.A. Roxx