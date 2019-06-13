Waitr is making it easier than ever to celebrate that dad bod with free restaurant delivery now through Sunday.
Customers can place an order at Dad's favorite restaurant now through Sunday on the Waitr app or website without paying delivery fees for the service.
“Just like moms during Mother’s Day, dads deserve their special day and a special treat!” Sonny Mayugba, chief marketing officer for Waitr, said in a press release. “It is sometimes difficult to find a meaningful way to show appreciation for him. We are doing our part to make it easier and more affordable to enjoy his favorite restaurant food, in the comfort of his own home.
Just enter "DADBOD" in the promo code field when placing an order to take advantage of the special offer.
“The 'DADBOD' code was selected with a nod toward the popular culture term,” Mayugba said in the release. “After all, recent surveys indicate the majority of people think positively about dad bods, so why not celebrate the strong, but slightly padded body shape that has come to be known as the dad bod? It’s all in good fun.”
Waitr, the popular on-demand restaurant delivery service provider, started in 2015 in Lake Charles. The operation has grown into a publicly held company that connects customers with more than 20,000 restaurants in more than 700 cities in the United States. Learn more at waitrapp.com.