It didn't come as a surprise to anyone that Brandon Bahlawan and Lacie Poirrier would get married, but few people aside from Bahlawan knew that the wedding would happen over the weekend.
"I woke up one morning and was like 'I'm going to throw a surprise birthday for her and also a surprise wedding,'" Bahlawan said.
Surprise doesn't even begin to describe what Bahlawan pulled off on Saturday.
He managed to gather about 50 of the couple's closest friends and family together at their Youngsville home for a surprise party that most of the guests didn't even realize was actually going to be a wedding ceremony.
"Everything was perfect," Poirrier said. "It was just such a great day, a great night. And you know what? I don't have to plan a wedding now."
Poirrier — soon to be Bahlawan — celebrated her 40th birthday on Aug. 1.
She knew her fiancé had something special planned for Aug. 6 to celebrate the milestone birthday, but she believed it was just a dinner with friends and a night away from the kids at a Lafayette hotel.
Instead, after she got ready for the dinner portion of the evening, Poirrier was met with a romantic scavenger hunt complete with gifts and heartfelt words at each stop. The seventh stop took them back to their Youngsville home.
"My first reaction was 'The kids are there. I don't want to go,'" Poirrier said with a laugh. "That's when I started thinking, 'OK, it's got to be a surprise party.' As soon as we turned on our street, I started to look for cars, but there were none."
Bahlawan enlisted the help of a few close friends, family members and neighbors to pull everything off.
A neighbor agreed to store the party supplies at his home. A family friend offered to make the cakes. Another friend was ordained to officiate the ceremony. Other friends and family members offered disc jockey, photography, flower and photo booth services. Guests brought food to share and parked at a nearby restaurant to ensure the party stayed a surprise for as long as possible.
"Her smile," Bahlawan said. "When she went into the room right after everyone yelled surprise, just to see her happiness and the smile on her face was the best part of the night. I think everyone was holding their breath in that moment."
Poirrier didn't immediately understand what was happening as she saw family and friends from across the country at their Youngsville home.
"I was very emotional," Poirrier said. "I had to take a few minutes."
Bahlawan and Poirrier have been engaged since April 2021.
They've been trying since then to set a wedding date but have been constantly met with conflicts. They also each have two teenage children from their previous marriages whose schedules they had to take into account.
Two weeks before the big surprise, Poirrier had actually set a wedding date in November.
That was the moment Melissa Sealy, a close friend of the couple, had the hardest time keeping mum on the surprise wedding in the works.
"I don't have a poker face," Sealy said. "For me to sit there and talk to her about this date without saying anything was the hardest part. We're friends. I was trying to dig for any hint of something she would just have to have at her wedding without giving anything away."
Sealy helped Bahlawan plan everything after he pitched the idea to her about four months ago.
"I thought he was crazy," Sealy said. "And I didn't quite know — from a female perspective — how she was going to feel about this. But I thought it was incredibly thoughtful, incredibly sweet, and there was no way I wasn't going to help him pull it off."
Sealy found a white dress she knew Poirrier would love and told Bahlawan where to find it about two weeks before the wedding. Poirrier's daughters took her to get a manicure the day before the wedding and nudged her toward color options that would look best on her big day.
The morning of the surprise wedding, Poirrier mentioned to Bahlawan that she couldn't find her engagement ring. Bahlawan tore the house apart and eventually found it. Poirrier couldn't understand in that moment why it was so important to find the ring.
Months prior, Bahlawan had been fixated on backyard beautification projects. Again, Poirrier couldn't understand the urgency since they'd lived in the home for five years at that point.
"I have to be honest," Poirrier said. "I thought that his PTSD was ramping up and that he was going to need to see a counselor soon because he was just so anxious about these little things."
Poirrier has spent the last two days piecing together all of the clues she missed leading up to the surprise wedding.
"I didn't know what that night was going to be, so I had no expectations," Poirrier said. "If I would have had any, it would have completely surpassed them all. It was the best day of my life."