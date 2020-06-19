Youngsville's Fourth of July celebration will look different this year because of the coronavirus crisis.
The city's annual Independence Day event usually draws thousands to Sugar Mill Pond for a day of family-friendly activities ahead of a large fireworks show.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's event will include only the fireworks display, which will be available to view in a number of ways from a safe distance.
The fireworks show will happen at 9 p.m. July 3 at the Youngsville Sports Complex, 801 Savoy Road.
People are encouraged to watch from their backyards, front porches, outside of local businesses or via live video on the City of Youngsville Facebook page.
People can also park at the sports complex beginning at 7:30 p.m. July 3 to watch the show. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed, but ice chests are not. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Visit facebook.com/cityofyoungsville to learn more.