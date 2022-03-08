In about two years, a Carencro woman has gone from living a quiet, retired lifestyle to being asked if she's "TikTok Granny" while grocery shopping.
Flora Young, 75, has amassed more than 215,000 followers on the social media platform that's most popular among people who are 16 to 24 years old.
"One day my granddaughter asked if I had heard of TikTok, and I had not," Young said. "And she said, 'Let's do something together.' I didn't like some of them where they were just dancing and acting silly. I wanted to have a purpose with the videos."
Young has since created almost 200 videos that are equal parts meaningful and humorous.
In one video, Young is dancing on Bourbon Street with one hand raised above her head and the other gripping a cane to steady herself as she spins around to the sounds of New Orleans.
Her message comes in the form of white text on the video:
"I once thought the life I live now would be impossible. I was trapped in an abusive marriage with three young children and didn't see a way out. But I left despite the unknown, went to beauty school, opened a shop of my own, built my own home, and fell in love. Anything is possible."
'She's inspiring other women to stand up for themselves.'
Olivia Spallino, 27, said she's always had a special connection with her grandmother. Their TikTok journey has only strengthened that bond.
"It was a really weird accident," Spallino said. "We never intended to have this happen."
During one of their weekly hangout sessions in January 2020, Spallino told her grandmother about a TikTok trend where grandmothers danced with their grandchildren.
Young, who says she feels prettiest when dancing, agreed to be in a few videos with her granddaughter.
"We just had so much fun," Young said. "We laughed and we laughed."
When one of the videos reached 3 million views, Spallino asked her grandmother to consider creating her own TikTok account.
Young agreed under the condition it would also provide inspiration for young women.
"She has always been very opinionated and been such a strong woman and has never shied away from the truth of what she's gone through," Spallino said. "And this became a platform for her to encourage others to stand up for themselves and to recognize warning signs and how to avoid or get out of certain situations. She takes it seriously. She's inspiring other women to stand up for themselves."
'You become passive. You don't know what you can or can't do.'
Young says she experienced verbal, emotional and mental abuse over "13 long years" after getting married at the age of 18.
She says her ex-husband forbid her from wearing clothes in public he deemed too revealing, didn't give her access to their shared income — "not even for a Coke with my girlfriend" — and constantly reminded her that she could not make it without him.
"I told him one day during a fight that I'd leave," Young said. "And he told me 'You can't leave me. You don't have an education. You need me. You're too stupid.'"
With three young children at the time, Young says she sometimes wondered if he was right.
"Eventually, after living like that for so long, you become passive," Young said. "You don't know what you can or can't do."
Young would eventually reconnect with an old friend, begin seeing a psychiatrist with support from her parents and leave her husband.
After leaving with their three children, Young said her husband would regularly show up at her home drunk and watch her sleep. The final time it happened, Young said he threatened violence.
"He said he'd parked the car across the street and said he was going to kill me, kill the kids and kill himself," Young said. "And finally, the neighbors heard me struggling and fighting with him, and I told the neighbor to call the police."
'Would you be a grandma for me?'
Young was featured in "Newsweek" last year alongside other older TikTok users who have gone viral.
Although the other TikTok users featured had more than a million followers apiece, Young was recognized not for the size of her following but for using the platform to raise awareness about domestic abuse.
"That makes me feel so good," Young said. "Olivia shows me the comments where people are telling me how they were in a terrible relationship, and my video helped them take the first step in leaving."
Young admits she's not the most tech savvy grandparent out there. Her TikTok account, @YouWishIWasYourGranny, is managed by her granddaughter.
Spallino helps her grandmother develop video ideas and often saves popular audio clips that pertain to topics Young is passionate about, such as feminism, autonomy and empowerment, to piggyback on viral TikTok trends.
"She's real good at thinking of things to get the message across. Olivia just has an unbelievable brain," Young said. "I sometimes have trouble remembering my lines, but we just have so much fun doing TikToks."
Some TikTok users have interacted with Young as though she is their grandmother too.
"One said, 'I don't have a grandma. Would you be a grandma for me?' Or someone said 'I did this. Are you proud of me?'" Spallino said.
Spallino and Young try to respond to TikTok users when they can. Sometimes, they can't keep up.
"There are so many comments — sometimes 50,000 on one video — and we don't get to see them all," Spallino said. "We've definitely heard people say 'Oh, you made me see and recognize the red flags' or 'You gave me the courage to leave a relationship' and those kinds of things."
'I never wanted to be owned, to be someone else's property.'
Young regularly reminds TikTok users how many opportunities await them like those that awaited her when she left her husband without knowing how she would provide for her three children.
Within weeks of moving out, Young landed a job as a French-speaking teacher's aide in a public school in St. Landry Parish.
"I grew up only speaking French," Young said. "And I loved my job as a French aide."
After about two years, the position was eliminated from the school system. Young was given the option to receive free college tuition to become a French teacher or be an aide for a different subject at the school.
Neither option appealed to her, so Young thought back to what she dreamed of doing before getting married.
"I always thought I'd like to be a beautician," Young said. "I mentioned that to my supervisor. I said, 'If I'm not going to be with the French program, I think I want to go to beauty school.'"
Her supervisor told her about a scholarship for a Lafayette program. Young was approved and received free tuition, supplies, transportation and a $150 stipend per week to support her children.
"I was 36 and the oldest one in beauty school," Young said. "But my dream was to own my own beauty shop."
In 1982, Young opened Headlines by Flora in Opelousas. She earned enough money through her small business to support her children, take vacations, build a home and retire.
Young has been in a new, healthier relationship for more than 50 years and has lived with her boyfriend for nearly 40 of those years. She never remarried and never plans to.
"I never wanted to be owned, to be someone else's property," Young said. "Because that's what my husband made me feel like — that he owned me. I was his property."
Watch Young's videos at vm.tiktok.com/TTPdASntwn.