A Lafayette man is competing in the reboot of "The Biggest Loser" that premieres this evening on USA Network.
Robert Richardson II, 33, said in a phone interview earlier this month he wanted to participate in the reality TV competition to recommit to his life goals, including his ultimate dream of playing football professionally.
"My mind is telling me I can go and try out for any NFL team, but my body is not," Richardson said. "Once I drop this weight, I am going to give it one more shot, and I'm going to try out for the NFL. So I have a chance to be a better version of myself and a chance to put on a helmet and knock somebody out."
The 6-foot-8-inch man entered the competition at 409 pounds. At his heaviest, Richardson weighed 475 pounds.
He worried his goals weren't the only thing at risk if he didn't find a way to overcome his weight problem.
Richardson and 11 other contestants were filmed from September through December for the show at a camp in New Mexico.
"It changed my life both physically and mentally," Richardson said. "I learned to put myself first because if I'm not here to be the husband or father to my family, I'm going to let them down."
Watch Richardson in the first episode at 8 p.m. today on USA Network.