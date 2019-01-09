Unbeknownst to me on both occasions it occurred, but Hank Williams and I indirectly crossed paths in one of those metaphysical sort of ways.

The first time was New Year’s Day 1953 when Hank died in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Although he died three years before I was born, I am from West Virginia. So there’s the first occasion.

The second time was when I met Cajun musician D.L. Menard in the early 1990s.

Initially, I wasn’t aware that D.L. was called “the Cajun Hank Williams.” I also didn’t know D.L. met Hank in 1951 at the Teche Club in New Iberia where he also got some advice from the country singer. For the record, D.L.’s "La Porte En Arrière" ("The Back Door") shows Menard listened to Hank's advice.

So that’s the second occasion pertinent to Hank and me and it has the added bonus of One Degree of Separation.

To me, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” is one of the most achingly beautiful waltzes performed in English I’ve ever heard.

But come 6 p.m. Saturday at Eunice’s Liberty Theater, 200 Park Ave., you can be treated to a Hank Williams’ songbook at the 19th annual Tribute to Hank Williams. Tickets, available at Eunice City Hall, are $15 and reservations are necessary. You can call 337-457-7389 for tickets.

Terry Huval is the man behind the show, and his band, Jambalaya (with ringers), will back up a host of musicians – resplendent in era-appropriate country & western attire – who’ll perform Hank’s songs “exactly like the records, except for the scratches” he said.

Featured vocalists are Hugh Harris, Jo-El Sonnier, Yvette Landry, Benjamin Bruce (grandson of Vin Bruce), and Luke Huval, Terry’s youngest son.

The house band has Gina Forsyth (fiddle), Bobby Dumatrait (rhythm guitar), Tony Huval (drums), Ken David (upright bass), Kyle Harris (electric guitar) and Terry Huval (steel guitar).

Nearly two decades ago, Huval approached the city to “try something different” at the Liberty with music other than Cajun or zydeco to fill an open date around the holidays.

“The Liberty is a real cool place” Huval said. “It’s old. It’s an arena that’s kind of vintage for that type of era and, so, wow, we could really create the whole thing to look like it did when Hank was alive.”

And while the show is appropriately, if not coincidentally, held near the anniversary of his death, when Hank was alive, Louisiana played a part in his short but productive career. Hank’s second wife, Billie Jean Jones, was from Shreveport.

“Hank Williams, of course, has a really close connection to Louisiana, especially because of the song ‘Jambalaya,’” said Huval, adding that there was also Shreveport’s Louisiana Hayride, 1947-49, the Hadocal Caravan in 1951 and “he played Lafayette a number of times.

“When he got married a second time, his wedding was in New Orleans and he hired Vin Bruce (the two met when Bruce became the first Cajun on the Grand Ole Opry) to play the wedding reception.”

Last year, Huval invited The Hank Williams Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, to the show. They’ll return Saturday with a display featuring memorabilia and Hank-related items for sale.

Huval is aware what the passing of musicians like D.L., Vin Bruce and Don Helms, Hank’s steel guitar player who joined the tribute for seven years, can mean to the show.

“Certainly having all the guys with us is such a key ingredient,” Huval said. “I mean, D.L. got to know Hank Williams, he talked to him, you know. We don’t have very many of those people around anymore — at least not musicians.”

But there’s one way to remember those who have passed on, and it’s as old as when humans first gathered around a fire for safety, food and warmth.

“So what we do is make sure we still remember the stories,” said Huval. “And I’m sure that D.L.’s name is going to be mentioned more than once in that show because of the connection he had with Hank and some of the cool things that came out of that.”

The Hank tribute, no doubt, is one of those cool things.