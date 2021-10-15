A quartet of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, the NOJO4, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at Washington Elementary School, 1530 LA Highway 10 in Washington.
The group will pop up later in the day at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Institute, 421 Carmel Drive in Lafayette. Both performances are free to attend. Mask-wearing will be required. More information can be found on www.facebook.com/pasacadiana.
Earlier in the day Sunday, the NOJO musicians will lead a clinic for high school jazz musicians, which will begin at 11 a.m. in the band room of Lafayette High School. For more information about this activity, please email jackie@pasaonline.org.
“We’ll have some fun at both of these shows, hear some great music and hopefully make some new friends,” said Jackie Lyle, executive director of Performing Arts Serving Acadiana. “It’s easy to attend. Just show up. You can also save a seat through the event tab on our Facebook page.”
“We know that local access to the arts is one of the components of a thriving community," Lyle said, "and these types of activities make it possible for us to meet people where they live.”
These informal pop-up performances lead up to an Oct. 21 performance by the full New Orleans Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette.
That night, NOJO, led by artistic director Adonis Rose, will play the tunes of Louisiana’s acclaimed musical genius, Allen Toussaint.
NOJO has staked its claim in the jazz world, taking the sonic power and stylistic versatility of a big band and adding a New Orleans emphasis on groove and accessibility. Under Rose’s leadership, the band is showcasing more of its range than ever before. A fun, talented band for all types of listeners, the NOJO is an especially great entry-point for new fans of jazz.
Toussaint’s songbook, which includes the 60’s hit Mother-In-Law; tunes recorded by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass, and Southern Nights--made most popular by Glen Campbell — will make this night a true celebration of Louisiana talent.
Over his 25-year career, Adonis Rose has performed at every major jazz festival, performing arts center, and jazz club in the world including Carnegie Hall, Olympia in Paris, North Sea Jazz Festival, Umbria, Birdland, Apollo Theater, Newport Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and hundreds of others.
Toussaint cut a vast swath across the music landscape as an arranger, record producer, composer and performer. From his Saint Street Studio, which was lost in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, he produced some of the most popular music of the twentieth century. Many musicians recorded Toussaint's hit-making compositions, including "Whipped Cream", "Java", "Mother-in-Law", "I Like It Like That", "Fortune Teller", "Ride Your Pony", "Get Out of My Life, Woman", "Working in the Coal Mine", and "Southern Nights". He was a producer for hundreds of recordings, among the best known of which are "Right Place, Wrong Time", by his longtime friend Dr. John, and Labelle’s "Lady Marmalade."
Toussaint was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Blues Hall of Fame. In 2013 he was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama.
PASA’s lineup continues with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ), the time-twisting musical collective known for putting “pop music in a time machine,” on Dec. 1. The vibrantly energetic and emotionally captivating drama "Black Angels Over Tuskegee "arrives in Lafayette for one performance on Jan. 20, 2022.
This project is funded in part by a grant from South Arts, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Louisiana Division of the Arts, as well as a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts. This project received additional support from Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission.
For more information on any of the performances, call PASA at (337) 781-1273 or email jackie@pasaonline.org.