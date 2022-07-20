Breaux Bridge resident James Faulk won $200,000 from a Louisiana Lottery scratch-off ticket he purchased from a nearby gas station, according to a press release.

The Lafayette native purchased the winning ticket and one other scratch-off during his lunch break. The first ticket was not a winner, but Faulk was left in shock after scratching off the second.

The winning ticket was a Diamond 10's scratch-off purchased from Murphy USA #7509 in Breaux Bridge.

Faulk says he plans to use the money to purchase a home, spoil his children and contribute to rainy day savings.

“We were in the process of financing a house, but now we don’t have to!” Faulk said in a press release. “I’m happy about our new home.” 

