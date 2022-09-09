A day after her passing, PBS will pay tribute to the longest-reigning British monarch with "Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life - a PBS NewsHour Special" at 8 p.m. Friday.
"The special will explore Queen Elizabeth II’s life, legacy and her influence within the royal family, across the United Kingdom, and around the world," according to the show synopsis.
To make room for the 60-minute reflection on the queen, who died at 96, Louisiana PBS affiliate WLPB, Channel 27 will not air "Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan" and "Art Rocks! The Series" (encore) at this time.
For more information on the queen's life, including streamable, previously-aired programming, visit pbs.org.