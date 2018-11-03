More than 100 artists and craftspeople and 32 studios and galleries throughout the Acadiana area will be open Nov. 17-18 for the Open Studio Tour, sponsored by the Louisiana Crafts Guild and the Lafayette Art Association.
The two-day event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 and from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
In addition to Lafayette, participating artists and craftsmen will be located in Sunset, New Iberia, Arnaudville, Scott, Duson, Youngsville, Morse, Breaux Bridge and Carencro.
Artists and craftspeople will be at the sites, and most will have works for sale. Many also will be showing their works in progress, a popular feature of the tour.
Art available for viewing and sale will include everything from oil and acrylic paintings to jewelry, woodwork, pottery, sculpture, glass, metalwork, watercolors, whimsical drawings, blacksmith works and more.
A special preview show, featuring one work by each of the participating artists, will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St. The exhibit will remain in place until after the December Art Walk.
Brochures with a list of the artists and craftsmen, the type of work they do and where they will be showing on the tour weekend are available at the Lafayette Welcome Center on the Evangeline Thruway, at the Sans Souci Fine Crafts Gallery in downtown Lafayette and at the Lafayette Art Association, 1008 E. St. Mary St. in the Oil Center.
In addition to the guild and art association, tour sponsors include the Lafayette Conventions and Visitors Commission, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Right Angle Advertising and the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Burnell Lemoine is chairman of the event.
For more information about the tour, the artists and their locations, visit openstudioacadiana.com.