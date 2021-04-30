Priscilla B. Kees is delightful. She grew up in rural Acadiana, playing and working in the rice fields with her family. She is one of 11 children — and all of them are still alive today, their ages range from 70something to 96.
I’m not telling you how old Pris is, but she’s the fifth eldest. She is funny and feisty and has lots of great stories.
I ask her the secret to a happy life, and she tells me, “Don’t sit down too long” and explains that you should stay spiritually, mentally and physically active, in that order.
The only time you’ll catch Pris sitting is to make her next ceramic masterpiece or on a airplane to somewhere. She creates pottery and sells it at craft shows. She doesn’t have an online store, but the people at Pottery Alley in Lafayette know where to find her.
Pris loves to hike, bike and travel. She shouts for the Braves in baseball (and also likes the Padres and the Nationals)
Pris was a teacher at L Leo Judice Elementary School in Scott and then a substitute teacher for 27 years, only stopping when COVID-19 complicated things. She has a glint in her eye that made me grin. We can all learn something from this wonderful lady.
What was your first job? Second-grade teacher
Describe a typical day in your life. AM prayer, breakfast, chores, visit friends, lunch, power nap, read, maybe shop, dinner, TV prayer, bedtime.
What advice would you give the younger you? Learn all you can everyday. Keep active. Share happiness with others. Make good choices.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Being part of a family of 11 children.
What values do you live by? Honesty, spirituality, patriotism
What do you most appreciate? Peace, good health
What is your favorite journey? Life. You are allowed only one. Make it a good one.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Enjoying nature, anywhere
What living figure most inspires you? A devout Christian person
What was the best advice you were ever given? Knowing that life has peaks and valleys. One has to accept and work to climb out of the valleys, and enjoy the peaks to the fullest.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Any book by John Grisham
What is the best thing about where you live? Peaceful neighborhood
How do you "let the good times roll" ? Make the best of what comes along in life.
What did you want to be when you grew up? As a teen, I waned to live on a ranch. As an adult, a mother and teacher.
What is your motto? You’re never too old to learn.
How would you like to be remembered? Fun loving, positive, active.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Believe in yourself.
What three things are vital to being YOU? God-loving, family, patriotic.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
What is your favorite word? Love
What do you collect? Possible Dream Santas, eggs, religious items from different countries.
What food could you live on for a month? Seafood
What would you change about yourself? Knowing more about technology
Describe yourself in five words. Active, positive, friendly, creative, spiritual
What is your idea of happiness? Live, love laugh and be happy
What music defines who you are? Broadway, big band, patriotic