Chas Justus is a full time musician, originally from Memphis, but now a fixture in the local music community. A member of the much-loved Red Stick Ramblers and a leading force in the formation of Black Pot Camp (A pre-Black Pot Festival, educational, music, food and dance camp).
Chas found a project to keep him busy during the past few months, making a Christmas album, Joyeux Noël, Bon Chrismeusse, a Holiday EP from South Louisiana.
The EP features a talented list of musicians that Chas said were each perfect for the song they appear on. He wanted to make sure I included them all by name — Trey Boudreaux, Chris Stafford, Matt Meyer, Blake Miller, Amelia Biere, Joel Savoy, Paul Anastasio, Tim McFatter, Paul (Byrd) Edwards, Sam Craft, Megan Constantin, Kelli Jones, Jamie Lynn Fontenot, Courtney Granger, Corey Porche and Alexis Marceaux are all on the EP — that alone should be reason enough to buy it.
I think that list of names says a lot about Chas, about his deep love for the music here, and his humbleness in wanting them all mentioned.
You can buy (or download) the album online from chasjustus.bandcamp.com, or buy it locally from Sola Violins or Lagniappe Records, both in downtown Lafayette.
What was your first job? summer camp counselor
Describe a typical day in your life. Ideally, I get out of bed, make coffee take the dog for a walk, Usually meditate and then practice guitar for an hour or so. Then I’ll typically see what’s going on in the world, read a little news, check my emails, respond and do the whole networking thing for an hour or so. Often teach a lesson or two in the afternoon, these days on Zoom or Skype. Work a bit in my garden, practice some more, get dinner started. Play a few tunes with the wife and/or watch some comedy news type stuff then have dinner. After dinner, either read, watch some kind of series or show with my wife, or listen to music. My wife always goes to bed before me, but I’ll lay in bed till she’s asleep and read. Usually, I’ll get back up drink some tea, practice, write,listen to music.
What advice would you give the younger you? Most of the things that seem like a big deal aren’t. You’re tying yourself in knots over something or someone that won’t matter to you at all in the not-so-distant future.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I’d say growing up in Memphis. My brother got a job on Beale Street, where every blues musician from the Mississippi spent at least some time. Hearing those guys really shaped my worldview, and was as far from typical suburban high school stuff as could be. I think there was something exotic, honest, mysterious and somewhat dangerous. It pulled me in like a tractor beam.
What values do you live by? Golden Rule is a good start. I suppose it sound like a cliche but kindness and forgiveness are cornerstones to my values. Also to not be too fixated on yourself, your ego, what people think about you. Try and help without immediately thinking “what’s in it for me?” Work hard, but not for the sake of outcomes necessarily.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate my family and friends. That life is precious and can be taken away at anytime, each moment is precious. All the things that people have done for me and all the patience they’ve shown my deeply flawed self.
What is your favorite journey? Physically... I’m a huge Cubavangelist; I’ve been a couple times for extended stays and it’s pretty much my favorite place in the world (except Louisiana, of course). The Journey of music collectively. taking a kernel of an idea and each person giving their best to make something more than any one individual.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Home, in my garden, or on the porch strumming my guitar.
What living figure most inspires you? Dolly Parton (isn’t that what everyone says?)
What was the best advice you were ever given? Milton Vanicour (the legendary Cajun fiddler) said, “Chas, I’m 94 years old, and if you want to live a good life, take care of your tomato plants, and don’t take no mess off nobody.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Siddartha" by Hermann Hesse
What is the best thing about where you live? The sense of community and the unique culture you can’t find anywhere else.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Cooking for/with my friends, having music and laughter around.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I actually used to scare my mom because I wanted to be a garbage man; hanging off the side of that truck seemed so cool.
What is your motto? Sight ahead
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who made the world a little more fun and good for a laugh.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? That I never finish what I started, that if I was gonna do it I’d have done it by now, that I am a dishonest,selfish, greedy pig to the core.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Keeping a sense of humor; alwayslearning/growing; compassion for all sentient beings.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Cool, awesome,great, totally awesome. I once tried to not use the word “like” in sentences; I failed miserably. It’s, like, not really easy.
What is your favorite word? Goober
What do you collect? Record albums, post cards.
What food could you live on for a month? Wild Alaskan Salmon
What would you change about yourself? I’d work harder, and think about Chas less.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Sisyphus. I think Sisyphus shows the dubious nature of our toils.
Describe yourself in five words. Stubborn, curious, generous, self-absorbed, knucklehead
What is your idea of happiness? When I see my dog rolling in the grass; I live vicariously through him... pure bliss.
What music defines who you are? I’d have Chas Justus music comes pretty close.
Who is your style icon? Dolly Parton
What question do you wish I'd asked? What do you think about Aileen?
What would the answer be? I think she’s capital, and a super hip lady.