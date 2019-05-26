Bill Miller didn't set out to install American flags outside of every home in Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville. He just wanted to put up a flag of his own to show his patriotism.
But a neighbor soon asked for help putting up her own flag and before long, word spread through social media and dozens of people were asking for them.
As Miller installed the 261st flag in the neighborhood Wednesday morning, a driver in an SUV slowed down, honked the horn and shouted "Hey! It's The Flag Man!"
That's what Miller is better known as these days. He even has a custom polo shirt with the designation with an American flag on the sleeve.
Miller paused to admire the flag he installed Wednesday as it whipped back and forth in the wind.
"That just means so much," Miller said. "That just means so much to me."
Miller has been installing American flags in Sugar Mill pond for a few months now, and he knows which houses have flags and which do not. He actually started keeping track of it in a book after a particularly busy week in March when he installed 47 flags in the neighborhood.
Rachel Cunningham, a neighbor who lives just a few doors down from Miller, was among the first to ask for a flag.
"I just think it's wonderful how everybody is on board," she said. "It's just a wonderful, community thing."
Miller, who is a retired construction consultant and project manager, installs the flag poles and flags free of charge for his neighbors. He uses special screws and mounting materials since most of the homes in Sugar Mill Pond have either a stucco or brick facade. He also takes care during installation so the flag won't catch on the gas lanterns many of the homes have.
"This is an all-weather flag," Miller said. "It flies every day of the year, not just for Memorial Day or the Fourth of July. We need to protect these freedoms 365 days a year."
Miller hopes to install flags on 350 or more of the 400 homes in Sugar Mill Pond by the neighborhood's Independence Day Celebration in July. So far, only a handful of people have turned down his offer to install a flag. He's also spoken with local builders, who have agreed to include a flag kit as a housewarming gift for buyers, and is working with the neighborhood's homeowners association to install a large American flag in a common area.
After he's done in his neighborhood, Miller plans to attend a Youngsville council meeting to challenge other neighborhoods to display their patriotism in the same way Sugar Mill Pond has.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said he looks forward to it and admires what Miller is doing.
"Driving through Sugar Mill Pond just gives me such a sense of pride and appreciation for our freedom," Ritter said. "It's impressive leading up to Memorial Day and the Fourth of July."