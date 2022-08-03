The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival, which brings business to local restaurants and funding to a local nonprofit, has been postponed until the spring.
Social Entertainment, the event organizer, announced Tuesday that due to labor shortages at many of the participating restaurants, the event will be rescheduled. The event had over 20 vendors and was scheduled for Sept. 10, KATC reported.
In 2020 the event was a combination of the Po-Boy Festival and the Plate Lunch-A-Palooza. Participating restaurants that year were Acadian Suprette, Black Cafe, Broaddus Burgers, Central Pizza, C'est Bon Manger Deano's Pizza, Johnson's Boucaniere, Pop's Poboys, Poupart's Bakery and Tcoup's Midcity Smokehouse.
The 10 restaurants offered a signature po'boy with $1 from the sale of each benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana.