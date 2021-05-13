In a good sign from Hollywood, new movies are heading to a theater near you.
As the coronavirus pandemic eases in the U.S., studios are once again sending their major releases to multiplexes.
Potential blockbusters from Disney, Warner Bros., Universal and Sony are scheduled to open this spring and summer. Even Netflix is heading to the theaters. In a first for the streaming juggernaut, it's staging a wide theatrical release for “Army of the Dead.” Debuting in 600 theaters on Friday, the zombie action-thriller will screen exclusively at Cinemark and select other chains for one week prior to its Netflix debut.
Following last year’s boom time for streaming services, movie studios are pursuing a hybrid release strategy this year. Disney is offering a mix of theater and streaming options and, continuing its recently set policy, Warner Bros. is simultaneously debuting films in theaters and on HBO Max.
The films that may draw moviegoers back to cinemas in the coming months include “F9,” the ninth entry in the “Fast and Furious” franchise; Marvel’s “Black Widow”; Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” spinoff “Cruella”; and the sequel to Paramount’s 2018 horror hit, “A Quiet Place,” opening exclusively in theaters on May 28.
Here are 20 movies hitting screens now through Aug. 27.
FRIDAY
“ARMY OF THE DEAD”: A heavily armed squad of fortune-hunters penetrate zombie-infested Las Vegas. Opening in theaters on Friday and streaming via Netflix May 21.
“SPIRAL”: The “Saw” saga continues with Chris Rock as a detective investigating a new series of gruesome atrocities. Samuel L. Jackson co-stars.
MAY 28
“A QUIET PLACE PART II”: After being terrorized at home by sound-sensitive monsters, the Abbott family ventures into the post-apocalypse world outside. Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.
“CRUELLA”: Emma Stone tackles the role of a classic Disney villainess. Oscar winner Emma Thompson co-stars in the “101 Dalmatians” spinoff set in 1970s London. In theaters and streaming on Disney+.
JUNE 4
“VIVO”: Lin-Manuel Miranda is the voice for this animated musical’s title character, a singing kinkajou (rainforest honey bear). Netflix.
“SPIRIT UNTAMED”: A greedy wrangler tries to harness the wild stallion Spirit and his herd. Voice cast includes Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal and Isabela Merced.
JUNE 11
“IN THE HEIGHTS”: The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning pre-“Hamilton” musical, set in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights. Theaters and HBO Max.
JUNE 18
“LUCA”: A boy named Luca’s idyllic summer in a seaside Italian town turns scary because sea monsters lurk offshore. Disney+.
June 25
“F9”: More high-speed action for Vin Diesel and his “Fast and Furious” crew. With Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and A-list newcomers Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B plus John Cena as a road-warrior assassin.
JUNE 30
“ZOLA”: A Detroit waitress, Zola, and her new friend, a stripper named Stefani, make a riotous visit to Florida. Starring Taylour Paige and Riley Keough. In theaters in limited release.
JULY 2
“SUMMER OF SOUL (… OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)”: Musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson co-directed this music and history documentary about 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival. Featuring Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Max Roach and more. Theaters and streaming.
JULY 9
“BLACK WIDOW”: A conspiracy ties Marvel’s Black Widow to her pre-Avenger past. Scarlett Johansson returns as the title heroine in this first film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Theaters and Disney+ premier access.
JULY 16
“SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY”: LeBron James joins Bugs Bunny and more Looney Toons characters for a basketball adventure in cyberspace. Co-starring Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green and Zendaya. Theaters and HBO Max.
JULY 23
“OLD”: Hit-and-miss horror auteur M. Night Shyamalan depicts a tropical island vacation that gets old. Co-starring Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung and Abbey Lee.
“SNAKE EYES”: Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) in a “G.I. Joe” spinoff.
JULY 30
“JUNGLE CRUISE”: A riverboat captain pilots a scientist on the Amazon as she searches for the Tree of Life. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt co-star.
AUG. 6
“THE SUICIDE SQUAD”: From writer-director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and DC Comics. Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Ratcatcher 2 and others battle on the island of Corto Maltese. With Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga and Pete Davidson. Theaters and HBO Max.
AUG. 13
“RESPECT”: Jennifer Hudson stars in this biopic about singing star Aretha Franklin. Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald and Marc Maron co-star.
AUG. 27
“CANDYMAN”: Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) co-wrote this sequel to the 1992 horror classic “Candyman.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen,” “Us”) plays a frustrated artist who seeks inspiration from the malignant Candyman. Teyonah Parris (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) co-stars.
“THE BEATLES: GET BACK”: Using his access to 56 hours of “Let It Be” documentary outtakes, Peter Jackson fashions a new version of the making of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” album.
ALSO DEBUTING
“The Woman in the Window,” “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” Friday; “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” June 4; “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” June 16; “The Sparks Brothers,” “12 Mighty Orphans,” “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” June 18; “The Tomorrow War,” July 2; “The Forever Purge,” July 9; “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” July 23; “Stillwater,” “The Green Knight,” July 30; “Free Guy,” Aug. 13; “The Night House,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” Aug. 20; “Cinderella,” “Finch,” “The Velvet Underground” and “CODA,” TBA.