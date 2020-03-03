Indie rock band Cold War Kids will headline the second annual Downtown Rising.
Event organizers announced the lineup Tuesday morning for the event, which takes place Thursday, May 28, at Parc International in downtown Lafayette.
Lafayette's own Givers and DJ Digital will also perform at the outdoor concert.
Cold War Kids is perhaps best known for the 2014 song "First," which reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Alternative Songs music chart in 2015. The California band is also known for the 2019 single "Complainer," the 2017 singles "Love is Mystical" and "So Tied Up" and the 2007 single "Hang Me Up to Dry."
Downtown Rising happens from 5 to 10 p.m. May 28 at Parc International, 200 Garfield St.
The event is produced by Social Entertainment and 106.3 Radio Lafayette as a way to celebrate downtown's growth and changes.
Tickets to the second Downtown Rising concert go on sale Friday at socialentertainment.net.
A portion of proceeds from this year's event will benefit "The Current," a local nonprofit online news outlet.