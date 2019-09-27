To some, he was that older guy with long hair and a flowing gray beard who frequented downtown music venues and sometimes took the mic and nearly the show.
To others, he was that hippie-looking dude with a gris gris stick in hand prone to deep, and, at times, bewildering conversations.
In many ways, Hart Fortenbery was an enigma. But known for sure, is that he was a songwriter and a singer and an actor.
He was a gregarious party host, a man with a plan, many plans, in fact. He was a tour boat captain and a storyteller. He could be high on life or something else, and occasionally, he could be a surprise guest at your house or venue.
To call him a character is an understatement. But no matter the moniker, he was always himself.
And for those who knew him best, the 61-year old Fortenbery, who died Sept. 18, was first and foremost a friend. A good, solid friend.
“He would have pool parties and take everyone on his boat,” said Carly Viator, who met Fortenbery 11 years ago when her family moved to Lafayette. “He’d have travelers and locals and just loved to entertain people, taking them out, having fun.”
Fortenbery would have parties after a venue shut down and musicians and friends would gather at his house. The same would occur just because.
“We had all the same friends. Everyone kind of overlapped,” Viator said. “The musical community, like my brother (Blayze Viator) and Feufollet and GIVERS would always play his songs with him.
“He just loved to have different people play his songs at shows and show off his original music,” she said.
Viator considers Fortenbery “A character,” she said. “A character that walked out of a movie that you would like — most of the time.
“He was super smart, really hilarious,” Viator continued. “He was a dreamer. Definitely had a lot of ups and downs, but like I said, he loved to entertain. He always had some kind of new creative scheme on how he was going to make it big.”
Fortenbery made it to Syfy network as the main character in a reality-based TV show, “Deep South Paranormal.” He also made some music videos and his home was host to the short film “Three Point Dynamics.”
Jim Phillips, who starred in the film, got to better know Fortenbery while making the movie.
“When we did our film, Hart was always around,” Phillips said. “And he had this strange walking stick with some kind of voodoo juju hanging from the top of it. He had a GoPro camera on there and he was like, ‘B roll, man. B roll.’”
An eccentric sans malice can also describe Fortenbery.
“He wasn’t out to hurt anybody, or get anything, I don’t think,” said Phillips. “I just think he liked to be in the middle of things. He liked crazy ideas; they excited him.
“I was kind of shocked that he was gone,” Phillips said. “Such a unique character — genuine — he was genuinely unique. He didn’t make any of that up.
“He was consistent,” he said. “Over the 10-15 years I’ve known him, he never let his guard down,” said Phillips. “He was always consistently Hart.”
Cajun musician Steve Riley has known Fortenbery “a long time,” he said, going back to the days when Lil’ Band o’ Gold was a forming in 1998.
“He’s a guy who grew up around Tommy McClain. He knew all the legends,” Riley said. “He was a songwriter and artist in his own right.
“Really a genius in a way,” he said. “He had great songs and great energy. He just lived a hard life, you know?”
Riley said he played on a few of Fortenbery’s songs.
“That was cool and fun,” he said. “You know, he just lived his rock and roll way; hard life.”
Like others, Riley would help out Fortenbery in times of need.
“It’s sad to see him go,” said Riley. “I loved him.”
Blue Moon owner Mark Falgout “knew Hart well,” he said, with a qualifier: “As well as you can know Hart.”
Fortenbery, with his penchant for song, singing and stories, was similar to another quirky personality about town.
“Hart was always telling stories,” said Falgout. “In a lot of ways, Hart reminded me of ‘Spider.’”
Milton “Spider” Guidry also sat in with local bands at home and on the road, and, he always had a quip or story to tell. “True story,” Guidry, who died in 2014, would say at a tale’s end.
Fortenbery’s “makin’ movies, makin’ records” is engraved on the urn containing his ashes, courtesy of Parish Ink.
At one time, Fortenbery lived next to the Blue Moon before taking residence in his family home on the Vermilion that he called the “Swamp Palace.”
“Once he had that place, he’d open it up for musicians rolling in from out of town, out of town folks, as an after hours jam spot or a place to crash,” Falgout said.
“He was kind of one of those people that kind of makes Lafayette the place it is,” he said. “He was definitely a character that stood out. He was an ambassador in his own mind.
“One way or the other, you left town having a story to tell about Hart if you met him,” said Falgout. “You weren’t soon to forget him.”