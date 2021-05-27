Brandi Comeaux is a travel planner; her aim is to make your travel tailored to you and as simple as possible. She loves to plan every aspect of a trip, she tells me her service covers “before, during and after” meaning that she’ll arrange whatever you need, solve any problems you have while you are there, and deal with anything that needs sorting out once you are home. She can even supply house cleaning, pet sitters and someone to water your plants while you are away. Brandi also keeps up with the ever changing COVID rules across the world.
Her love of travel started when she wanted to travel with her family; she started orgainizing home schooling trips, and loved coordinating the travel. It grew into a business. Brandi is off on her own trip soon — to Jamaica — and is putting it on her social media so you can follow along. You can find her website at travelanswersbybrandi.com and her YouTube channel by searching for Traveling Unschoolers
What was your first job? I served ice cream at Baskin-Robbins.
Describe a typical day in your life. My day starts between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. I have started to force myself NOT to pick up my phone for at least 30 minutes after I wake. I use that time to prepare myself for the day. After 6 a.m., I work on some “light” work that I need to get checked off my to-do list. Depending on the day, that could be updating a client’s file, creating social media posts or straightening up the house before everyone is awake.
Once my 3-year-old wakes for the day, I make us breakfast. I would like to say that every morning we have a whole nutritious meal, but the truth is somedays it is just an apple or an orange and we are off to the start of our day. Once I get my little one to the sitter, I either run errands (if it is my errand day) or come home and do schooling with my 12-year-old. We consider ourselves unschoolers, which looks completely opposite of what most would believe homeschooling to be like. We may play chess together, discuss a book we are reading or tackle some English work he’s needing some help with. By noon, I am either on the phones (I am a part time dispatch-er) or off to getting travel work done for my travel clients. Researching, booking, confirm-ing, reserving, whatever it is my clients’ needs are.
By 5 p.m., I am winding up my workday and getting ready to head to pick up my little one. I try my hardest to not do work between the hours of 5:20 p.m. and 5 a.m., but when there is something pressing that must get done, I fit it in after bath time.
Once my little one is home, we spend some time outside riding bikes, playing doctor or coloring in her coloring books. We eat dinner, take baths and get ready for bedtime. By 830PM she is usually out for the night. Then we start all over again the next day.
What advice would you give the younger you? You will overcome this. It will be hard. It will be scary. But you will survive.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I would have to say becoming a single mom while studying for my bachelors.
What values do you live by? Adaptability. Being ready and willing to make changes when needed. Lately, balance. I find it important to not only focus on my family and work but also on my own mental health. Finding the right balance is key.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate my fiancé’. He has shown me that I am worthy of being loved, worthy of be-ing taken care of and beautiful just the way I am.
What is your favorite journey? My journey of being a business owner. I have dabbled in a few arenas the last seven years and learned some very valuable lessons. Looking back and thinking about how much I have learned, failed at, overcame and grown, it truly makes me proud.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My favorite place to be alone is in a restaurant. Yep. I am that person who has no problem going to eat a meal solo. If you see me enjoying a meal alone, come say hi!
What living figure most inspires you? Bethany Hamilton. When I think about all that she endured (lost her arm to a shark attack) and what she was able to accomplish after, I am truly inspired.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Sometimes, you will never know why. I struggled with this as a young person and someone I look up to told me these wise words one day at lunch and it is stuck with me ever since.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Think Like A Monk"
What is the best thing about where you live? The food. The people. The culture.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I hop on a plane and enjoy the world! OK, lately, it has been my car, but I see adventure in everything I do, so why not enjoy even the littlest of moments?
What did you want to be when you grew up? A forensic scientist.
What is your motto? Progress not perfection.
How would you like to be remembered? Well-traveled. Kind.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You have done so much already, there’s nothing different here. Just keep on.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My family. Travel. A nose in a book.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Bae! Know What I mean?
What is your favorite word? Curate. Kanban
What do you collect? When I travel, I buy hoodies. That’s the closest I’ve ever come to “collecting anything.”
What food could you live on for a month? Sushi. No doubt.
What would you change about yourself? My ADD. I would be able to accomplish so much more if I could just FOCUS!
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Peter Pan? I never really wanted to grow up and still feel like a kid at heart. Maybe that is why I love an adventure!
Describe yourself in five words. Smart. Young-at-heart. Hardworking. Loving. Supportive.
What is your idea of happiness? My idea of happiness is my family, an adventure and a good book.
What music defines who you are? Alternative. I like to be different.
What do you most regret? I live with no regrets.
What question do you wish I had asked? Who makes you the proudest?
What would the answer be? My sister. She recently experienced something no one should ever have to experience. She stood strong through it all and continues to do so. I could never put into words how truly proud I am of her.