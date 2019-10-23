Destin Ortego is the director of the Opportunity Machine, a business incubator designed to help start-ups grow in Acadiana. You can tell he loves his work — helping people create businesses from ideas. He wants you to know that if you wake up with an idea one morning, or have had one festering in your brain for years, go and talk to him. It’s easy to set up an appointment, and he’ll help you take the next step, whatever that is.
Destin himself is driven, curious, and kind — all important business (and life) skills.
At the moment, Destin is focused on making the upcoming Innovate South event the best it can be. It’s open to all creatives, visionaries, forward-thinkers and entrepreneurs. That’s everyone — whether you’re a seasoned marketing vet or a first-time business owner, Innovate South offers a collaborative space to share and learn from your peers across three days of networking events, panel discussions, keynote presentations and more. He’d love to see you there. Find out more (and register) at Innovatesouth.org.
What was your first job? I was a barback at Café Des Amis in Breaux Bridge.
Describe a typical day in your life. The first thing I do is try to wake up at 5 a.m. Then, when I finally get up at 6 a.m., I walk and feed our two dogs and cat. Contrary to popular belief, the cat is the only obedient one. I’ll get ready for work, kiss my lovely wife goodbye and drive my daughter to daycare while blaring one of her favorite music playlists. These fall under 80’s rock, the "Trolls" soundtrack, or "Baby Shark." Once I drop her off, I switch over to audio books or podcasts relevant to starting or growing businesses. After getting to work and huddling with the team, I spend my time working with people with new ideas for businesses, existing businesses that are trying to grow, planning and hosting events that foster innovation and creativity, researching new best practices, skills, and tools for businesses, and helping business professionals connect with one another. When I get home, I cook fairly edible food for my family and spend some time hanging out with them before they all fall asleep. Finally, I’ll typically get back on my laptop to crank out more emails until I can’t keep my eyes open.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t stress about it. There are much more important things you’ll accomplish in your life and they only happened because you learned to breathe.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? It’s impossible for me to pick one, but to answer as best I can, the most significant events that have shaped my personality involved music, education, my wife and daughter, and a few inspiring words from my grandfather.
What values do you live by? Kindness, patience, honesty, creativity, curiosity and never believing something just because I read it on the internet.
What do you most appreciate? My family and friends. They are the common denominator in everything I do. The reason I constantly try to improve, and the reason I enjoy my life so much.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Be a gentle lion. There is more strength and courage in kindness than there ever will be in anger or hate.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Most of the books I read now are related to business or belong to my two-year old. So, if you own a business, read "Contagious: Why Things Catch On." If you have a toddler, "My Dad Used To Be So Cool" is one I really relate to.
How do you "let the good times roll"? My “good times” are not as interesting as they were when I played music. My wife thinks I’m an “old grandpa” now, but I still like to host game nights with friends and hit up the occasional cocktail event.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A paleontologist. Dr. Alan Grant from Jurassic Park was my hero as a kid.
What is your motto? Everyone has two lives. The second starts when you realize you only have one.
How would you like to be remembered? As a great husband, father, and someone who helped to improve his community.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? It’s either “At least my wife thinks I’m great.” or “MacGyver wouldn’t doubt himself and neither should you.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? 1) Always trying to approach any situation with logical thought and reasoning; 2) Trying to view things from other people’s perspective; 3) Living by the first two, while never losing your sense of humor.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I’m not sure if I overuse them, but I’ve made a conscious effort to not say “awesome” and “y’all”.
What do you collect? Pop-culture themed Monopoly board games e.g. Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Ninja Turtles, and Back to the Future just to name a few.
What food could you live on for a month? Chicken and sausage gumbo. I don’t care if it’s 150 degrees outside. I’ll eat it all day, every day for a month no prob.
What would you change about yourself? I try not to think of it as wanting to change anything, but always wanting to improve something. Currently, I’m working on my diet.
Describe yourself in five words. Destin “Yes, like Florida.” Ortego.
What is your idea of happiness? Knowing that my friends and family are loving life.
What is your favorite movie? Anything Christopher Nolan makes is gold to me, but "Inception" probably comes close to topping my list.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What event are you most looking forward to this year?
What would the answer be? Innovate South! Find more info at InnovateSouth.org.