Gentrification.
It happens all the time. But this time it was personal. I knew the old guy who was displaced, and the worst part was that I was to blame.
He had lived close by for about three years. Quiet, downright aloof at times, he wasn’t an easy fellow to get to know. But since COVID-19 and the isolation it brought, I was home and spending a good bit of time outside. We saw each other daily and developed a camaraderie. He’d stop whatever he was doing if he saw me, nod cautiously in my direction, puff his dewlap into a bright orange bubble and go on about his business.
If you are confused at this point, I guess I should mention that I’m talking about No-Tail, the brown anole who has been a presence in our patio garden for three summers.
The last time I saw him was the morning before gentrification began. He was enjoying a romantic tryst on the fence with a young female. I recognized him immediately. He has a vertical stub for a tail, and his skin appears to be in a perpetual state of molting. The rendezvous complete, he caught a huge earthworm and devoured it for breakfast.
“Not a bad way to start the day,” my husband commented.
Early the next morning, I began work on his garden territory, which had that exhausted, end-of-summer appearance. I cleared leaf debris and moldy mulch from the beds and cut back the aphid-covered night blooming jasmine. I removed impatiens laced by slugs and snails, cleaned the fountain, leveled and shimmed the listing garden gargoyle — No-Tail’s favorite place to sun himself — and yanked out unwanted, overgrown asparagus fern.
After sweeping and washing the patio bricks, the area looked neat but bare … of plants and lizards.
Installation of fresh annuals would have to wait until cooler, or at least less hot, days arrived. The lizards, I assumed, would return by late afternoon, and they did. All but one.
The revered patriarch was still absent the following day, and a veritable turf-war had begun in the garden. No longer in danger of being snared in the jaws of the master hunter, juvenile lizards scurried about freely, snapping at moths and each other. Several hipster and millennial males engaged in a bidding war for ownership of No-Tail’s prime sunning spot on the gargoyle’s left wing. A lonely female kept watch on the fence, longing for his return.
I never thought I’d write a tribute to a lizard, but these are unusual times.
I hope No-Tail is alive and well, perhaps in the compost bin with his discarded garden debris. I imagine him living the good life there, a gated retirement community for aging lizards. I feel sure he’ll meet some attractive senior ladies who hunger for his advances and serve him tasty meals of grubs and worms that they have prepared especially for him.
Wherever you are, “stay gold,” No-Tail. You are one kick-ass lizard.
— Schrenk lives in New Orleans