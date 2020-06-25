Jillian Bradley is the program coordinator of LEDA’s Opportunity Machine. Her job is to organize the magic that happens there. She does the administrative duties, arranges meetings and takes good care of the member relations. Her boss, Destin Ortego, describes her as the "director of first impressions," and she does make a great first impression (and second, and third, etc).
Jill is one of those people who others just like to be around, she’s driven, honest, funny and eager to learn everything she can. She is currently working on her master's degree in business administration at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Jill is a member of the 705 young professionals organization, and is involved and committed in making our community a better place to be. With people like Jill around, the community is already better.
What was your first job? I worked (and spent my paycheck) at Caroline and Company!
Describe a typical day in your life. If I didn’t work out that morning, I wake up and try to soak in my last moments of sleep and silence in the comforts of my bed. (I’m still working on the whole morning person thing). Once I’m up, I drink my coffee and plan out my day. I spend my day at work and then I head over to a 705 event or home to work on homework, exercise, and eat dinner before ending the day.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t wait to begin networking and getting involved in the community. And get a credit card sooner so you can start building your credit.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The death of my father. Watching the events that unfolded from his cancer diagnosis on Jan. 25, 2019, to his death four months later has impacted my life in ways that I’ll probably never be able to fully explain. Nonetheless, this event has brought both gifts and difficulties.
What values do you live by? Authenticity. Empathy. Good humor.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate having a job that continues to challenge my professional growth. I also appreciate my people — family, friends, co-workers, 705ers, etc.
What is your favorite journey? That’s easy — my journey across the pond to London and Paris in 2018!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my car, with my music loud.
What living figure most inspires you? My mom. She’s been through a lot and still manages to be a good human being.
What was the best advice you were ever given? To remain true to myself always.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Four Agreements."
What is the best thing about where you live? My community and its resilient, warm, and loving personality.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Enjoying music, food, and cocktails with friends on Saturday, just to do it all over again with family on Sunday!
What did you want to be when you grew up? An attorney.
What is your motto? Lately, it’s been “You are allowed to do things differently.”
How would you like to be remembered? I’d like to be remembered as someone who stepped up to the plate and faced the hard things. Someone who kept her heart open with love and empathy no matter how difficult life got or how harsh the world could be. I’d also like to be remembered as someone who was a team player.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “You’ve done hard before and you got through it. Do it again!”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Community. Food. My dog.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Bruh.
What is your favorite word? Agape.
What do you collect? Christmas tree ornaments from my travels.
What food could you live on for a month? Chick Fil-A. Smoked pork tacos from Taco Sisters. Ca C’est Bon Roll from Rock’N’Sake. The burger from Scratch Farm Kitchen. You didn’t expect me to choose just one, right?
What would you change about yourself? How disappointed I get when life doesn’t meet my expectations or go as I planned it.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Jenna Rink from "13 Going on 30."
Describe yourself in five words. Bubbly. Caring. Outgoing. Loving. Driven.
What is your idea of happiness? A relaxing Sunday filled with dog cuddles, good food, and a lot of naps.
What is your favorite movie? It’s a tie between "Steel Magnolias" and "The Sandlot."
What music defines who you are? I’m somewhere between country, alternative rock, and pop/hip-hop. There really isn’t one style that defines me…it depends what mood I am in.
Who is your style icon? Kacey Musgraves.
What do you most regret? I limited myself when growing up by choosing only one sport to play. I wish I would’ve had the courage to find other hobbies/sports.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What do you look forward to most?
What would the answer be? Getting my MBA, becoming a wife and mother, and seeing my dad again someday.