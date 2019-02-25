If you watched E! Entertainment's red carpet event before the Academy Awards on Sunday, you probably noticed the comic book-inspired artwork woven in and out of the red carpet footage and movie clips.

Those images — 20 in all — were conceptualized and executed by Lafayette artist and writer Kody Chamberlain.

"The most fun part about it was people I know discovering it without me telling them about it," Chamberlain said. "It was kept a secret until the broadcast, and I had friends and family telling me they saw it when it aired. That was pretty cool."

Chamberlain was commissioned just a few weeks ago to create the custom artwork for E! Entertainment through NBCUniversal.

The network wanted to incorporate comic book-style art into the red carpet show as a nod to "Black Panther," which was nominated for six Oscars, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which was up for one Oscar and Stan Lee, a comic book legend who died in November.

"I did get word from one of the producers from E! that the higher-ups were very, very happy with the finished project, so that was cool," Chamberlain said. "I took some chances on it and included an Easter egg for any comic book fans that might be watching."

Chamberlain is alluding to an Oscar he drew in the style of Jack Kirby, the artist who created "Black Panther" with writer Stan Lee.

"Typically in Hollywood, the writer gets a lot of credit and the artist doesn't get mentioned," Chamberlain said. "And I know from experience that the artists do 80 percent of the work on any given comic."

The red carpet event featured co-hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic highlighting key moments in this year's award season.

Chamberlain's art captured iconic movie moments such as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing a song from the 2018 remake of "A Star is Born" and red carpet moments such as Seacrest interviewing stars from "Black Panther."

"I thought it turned out fantastic," Chamberlain said. "They did a great job of including them into the work in a really interesting way."

The Lafayette artist only had about two weeks to create the comic book panels for the red carpet event while simultaneously working on art for Downtown Alive! and Festival International de Louisiane.

"That was the most challenging part of this one," Chamberlain said. "They couldn't move the Oscars if we were late. It was a hard deadline that came very fast. Quality wise, I was happy with everything, but I could have maybe used more sleep."

Although Chamberlain had seen low-resolution video clips ahead of the show, he watched his work in high-definition for the first time on TV Sunday alongside his wife and 7-year-old son.

"My son was really excited," Chamberlain. "He especially was excited at the end when they said my name."

See Chamberlain's art on the red carpet at vimeo.com/319347887/9e7b5c1fba. Learn more about Chamberlain's work at inkhousecreative.com.