Ja'Zyln James, 12, looked at a framed certificate with his name on it, smiled and took a bite from his third bowl of ice cream Tuesday afternoon.
The fifth grader at Live Oak Elementary had just been recognized at the Cox Inspirational Student Heroes Awards and Recognition Ceremony at the Petroleum Club.
"This was really special to me because it makes me believe in myself," Ja'Zyln said. "It made me feel like I could be an inventor and grow up and help the world change."
Ja'Zyln said he wants to invent new ways for astronauts to breathe on the moon and wants to improve the environment so the Earth "can still be living" when he dies.
The imaginative child struggles academically, in part because he has dyslexia.
"In spite of deficits in various academic areas, he is eager to learn and always remains positive and focused," the teacher who nominated him for the award wrote. "He is not afraid to ask for help and does not hesitate when it comes to speaking up for himself. He often acts as a peacemaker between his classmates. He is incredibly honest and always apologizes when he knows he was wrong."
Ja'Zyln was just one of 27 students recognized during Tuesday's event.
Among them were an athletic third grader recovering from leukemia, a gracious sixth grader who struggles academically and a bubbly 10th grader with only one hand.
There were prekindergarten children and seniors in high school, outgoing leaders and more reserved achievers. Some of the students have visible disabilities. Others come from impoverished neighborhoods. One has lost both parents and a sibling.
Tuesday's ceremony recognized each student as an unsung hero.
"Heroes, we know that you have overcome obstacles in your young lives, and you have done so with determination, courage, a positive attitude and a joyful heart," David D'Aquin, public affairs manager for Cox, told the students. "And that's why Cox provides this special program. It's to congratulate you for your accomplishments."
The ninth annual event included ice cream, certificates, a photo booth and words from nomination letters.
Daniel Robertson, 7, was more excited about the ice cream — "with cookies and cherries!" — than the recognition. But the ceremony wasn't just for the students. It was also for the families and educators who support them.
"It makes me really proud because he's come a long way. I almost could cry," Shawyne Hardy, Daniel's mom, said with tears in her eyes. "He's made a lot of progress. He's done so well, and they didn't give up on him. That's what I love so much. They didn't give up."