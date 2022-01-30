With the theme, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” the Krewe of Atlantis held its Mardi Gras ball on Saturday at the Evangeline Downs Event Center in Opelousas.
The circus atmosphere included a lion tamer, cotton candy lady, trapeze diva, mystic madam and two ringmasters, along with a queen to reign over the festivities. There was even an elephant on hand.
Reigning as Queen Hera XXIV was Kim Rackliffe Conyers, of Scott, operations manager for the Higginbotham Group. Her husband is Jimmy Conyers.
Leading the circus were ringmasters Pam Bergeron, ball mistress; and Carolyn Stoute (co-ball mistress).
Joining in were Lioness Lion Tamer Lindsay Meeks, Sweet Cotton Candy Lady Rachel Kidder, Daring Trapeze Diva Kelly Sonnier and Mystic Madam of Hearts Shannon Higginbotham.
After the presentation, the circus then provided dancing and festivities for all krewe members and their guests.