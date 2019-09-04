Rebecca Henry returned my call last week with information about her version of Creole Tables, which was the subject of last week’s column. It was past deadline when she called, and I’d already left the house and was out and about.

Without my phone.

Must have been a sign because since Labor Day Monday, I cannot find my phone. But that’s another story, one that I’m hoping has a happy ending in the very near future.

But back to last week.

We did get in the basics of the Creole Conversations program at the Creole Heritage Folklife Center. It starts Sept. 19 and runs for six weeks.

“We just have a conversation,” Rebecca said. “Some people want a refresher. Some people don’t know how Creole is spoken and they would like to learn.”

The next day, Rebecca and I caught up a little bit more. She is the founder of the the Creole Heritage Folklife Center, 1113 W. Vine St. in Opelousas.

Money generated from events and workshops, such as Conversations in Creole, go to basically keeping the lights on and fund other programs, classes and gatherings.

Rebecca, whose memory is far better than mine, reminded me that I visited the center and took some photos back when. I blushed at the fact that I’d not only forgotten that the center has been open for 20 years but it is also about the last time I’d been there.

In the course of our conversation (in English, by the way), Rebecca talked about the Creole language and the old days that really aren’t so long ago. Her parents worked in the fields and spoke their language with other Creoles without consequence.

“My parents spoke French, so I didn’t have a problem with that,” she said. “It’s not like when they went to school they couldn’t speak (French) because they didn’t go to school. So they didn’t have a problem with that.”

Rebecca’s story isn’t without irony.

“Those who were fortunate enough to go to school were unfortunate enough not to be able to speak their language,” she said. “You know, I feel for them.”

The folklife center is housed in a nine-room Victorian; each room tells a story. It's set up to show how Creoles lived, she noted, and what went on in the home. It encompasses the relationships, the good times and sad times.

Life as a Creole.

“All that kind of stuff has a place in the culture,” said Rebecca. “And each culture is unique in itself.”

Her summer session just finished, but Rebecca’s got a lot going on at the folklife center. Of course there’s the Creole French workshop in two weeks. On Oct. 26 it will host “an old fashioned la la house band” featuring Goldman Thibodeaux. It’s $25 per couple and space is limited.

“Mr. Goldman is almost one of the last old, old la la, or Creole French-speaking musicians,” said Rebecca.

There’s a note on the handout that, after urging dancers to wear their dancing shoes, it also reminds the men: “do not forget your handkerchiefs if you want that special dance.”

On Nov. 23 the Creole Quilters Quilt and Art Show, including the African American Heritage Quilt, is set for the Delta Grand Theater, 1205 S. Market St.

“It’s going to be held at the Delta Grand because there’s too many quilts and too many vendors to do it here at the center,” said Rebecca.

That’s a good thing. It should be a pretty cool show.