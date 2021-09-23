Allison Nederveld is an instructional design consultant and co-owner of SugarWolf Outdoor Exchange. She is the sugar part of the name (from her trail name Sugar Mama); the Wolf is her partner, Wendy Dorfman (whose trail name is Wolfpack).
Sugar Wolf is a great concept — you can take in your gently used outdoor gear and when they sell it, you get paid. They also organize trips, including intro to camping — perfect for those who have been longing to be in nature. You can find out more on Facebook, Instagram and on their website sugarwolfoutdoors.com.
Of course, you can also pop into their downtown Lafayette store to meet them and ask any questions you have about hiking, camping, backpacking or anything that takes you outdoors. Allison may even tell you her ghost story if you ask.
Allison is a gem. She’s authentic, interesting, and she laughs easily and often. The store is a great idea, and a place for all of us who love to be in nature.
What was your first job? Aside from babysitting, I worked at Abform, which was a uniform shop owned by Abdallas. It’s where I discovered that I enjoy working in retail!
Describe a typical day in your life. I consult some days and I’m in my shop some days, so every day looks pretty different. But I almost always wake up without an alarm (well, sometimes the alarm that is my dog wakes me up), enjoy breakfast and coffee or tea before I get going, and try to get fresh air and move at least a little bit, even if I’m in meetings all day. In the evenings, I like to wind down by reading a book and doing the NYT puzzles of the day.
What advice would you give the younger you? Start running! I know it seems awful but you’re going to love it.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Coming out. It’s something I realized early on was a continual process. Constantly challenging the norms that folks have when they (almost always) assume my partner is male has shaped the way I view the experiences of others who may be different from me. It has also made it more important for me to challenge other assumptions people (including myself) may be holding.
What values do you live by? Authentic relationships with others are incredibly important to me and I think my values reflect that. I value community care and people/planet over property, even when it means I need to sacrifice a bit personally. I try to be direct and honest in my communications and interactions with others and believe in speaking up when I don’t think something is OK, even if that level of honesty rocks the boat. I think it is imperative to take responsibility when you screw up and that the only real apology is changed behavior and reparations. I believe one of the most important things you can do in life is show up when your loved ones need support, even if you don’t know what to say or do.
What do you most appreciate? From others: a similar sense of humor. From the universe: a quiet, beautiful moment in nature or finding a great deal on a used item that I need.
What is your favorite journey? The journey of disillusionment with capitalism and the intertwined structures that uphold inequities in society and are destroying our planet. On a lighter note, I love watching kids (and adults!) go through the journey of self-discovery.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Anywhere next to a lake
What living figure most inspires you? My little sister, Rachel. She lives life on her own terms even when it's hard, is incredibly brave, and always shows up for the people she loves.
What was the best advice you were ever given? You don’t need that. (This advice isn’t always true, but it’s always useful.)
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Parable of the Sower," followed by its sequel "Parable of the Talents," by Octavia Butler. Also every book by N.K. Jemisin.
What is the best thing about where you live? Being in walking distance to so many festivals!
How do you "let the good times roll"? I drink and dance in the streets! I’m generally an early bird so I love any party that starts before dark. I also love playing games and eating good food with people who make me laugh.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An astronaut, a teacher, and an interior designer
What is your motto? You belong outside. (OK, so that’s SugarWolf’s motto but I think it’s a pretty good one.)
How would you like to be remembered? As a good friend, sister, and community member
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “You got this, Neds”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Hunting for gems at thrift stores, garage sales, etc. with my mom/sisters; nerding out on speculative fiction; and always learning or trying something new.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Quite. It’s quite useful!
What food could you live on for a month? I’d say boiled crawfish but my hands would probably be so swollen after just a week that I wouldn’t be able to peel anymore. So... tacos?
What would you change about yourself? I wish I was better at remembering people’s names! I’ve tried all the tricks and names still remain elusive.
Describe yourself in five words. Nerdy, loyal, introverted, queer, explorer
What is your idea of happiness? Hanging outside on a perfect day next to a lake or river laughing, playing games, and being silly with people I love.
What do you most regret? Holding on to harmful relationships for too long
What question do you wish I'd asked? Have you ever seen a ghost?
What would the answer be? Yes! I have a great ghost story that I love to tell to anyone who will listen.