LAFAYETTE — Get into the spooky spirit when the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Symphony Orchestra performs its annual Halloween Concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Angelle Hall Auditorium.
Orchestra members will be wearing costumes, and audience members are encouraged to show up in their favorite Halloween costumes.
Musical highlights of the concert include Berlioz's "March to the Scaffold" from "Symphonie Fantastique," Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliet," Meyer's "Rosin Eating Zombies from Outer Space," Gounod's "Funeral March of a Marionette," plus music from "The Game of Thrones."
The Ballet Studio-LSPA and UL School of Music Faculty will make guest appearances.
Admission is $10; free for ages 17 and younger and all UL students, faculty and staff with I.D. Proceeds benefit the UL-Lafayette Orchestra Program.
For more information call the UL School of Music at (337) 482-6012.