Bistro Byronz and Flambée Cafe were located only steps from each other in a Perkins Road strip mall, but most diners never made a connection between the two eateries.

"I would walk over to Bistro Byronz and talk to some of the diners in the courtyard and ask, 'Have you tried Flambée?'" said Emelie Alton, CEO of Byronz Family Restaurants. "And they'd say, 'No, where is it?'"

Alton would point to the restaurant across the street.

"They'd ask, 'Is that yours, too?'" she said. "They just didn't know."

Now they do.

Flambée Cafe closed during the coronavirus lockdown and reopened on Aug. 4 with a new concept and menu as Pizza Byronz.

The rebranding not only connects it to the Bistro Byronz in Village Plaza and on Government Street but also broadens its customer base.

Flambée opened in 2017, quickly attracting a clientele of regulars. But the Byronz Restaurant Family wanted more for the restaurant.

"At Flambée, we had the French cousin to pizza (a flatbread crust with a variety of toppings) that people really enjoyed, but it wasn't capturing that group of true pizza lovers," Alton said. "When people said, 'Hey let's go out and get pizza,' Flambée wasn't on that list. So we started talking about how we could expand into that market."

When the initial lockdown closed its doors, Alton and her crew worked on the menu and remodeled the interior.

"We reopened Bistro Byronz with the to-go model, and we went into a fast-forward process of transforming Flambée into Pizza Byronz," Alton said. "When we got ready to do this, we went back to John Folse (who had developed Flambée's flatbread dough). We wanted a pizza dough, but we didn't want to just buy a dough off the market, so we worked on the dough with John's baker, David Harris, and once we got that right, we said let's talk about the sauce."

Alton decided to go with an original marinara sauce in Folse's lineup for the pizzas and pastas.

"He also worked with us on other products, helping us round out the menu and giving us his expertise," Alton said. "The Folse blessing is always good."

The result is a menu of three pizza offerings: flambee, classic pizza and squared.

"The idea was if we were going to compete in the pizza market, how do we differentiate ourselves?"

Pizza, Alton said, can become a family debate over one shop's crust versus another's great sauce.

"We were trying to figure out how we could capture the different styles for pizza lovers," she said. "We already had the flambee, but it meets that more sophisticated taste for those looking for the ingredients we had before."

The classic pizza features a thick crust topped with tasty sauce. Squared pizzas, Alton said, are becoming the next big thing.

"I have siblings in New York and across the country, and we're always looking at what the bigger cities are doing ahead of us," Alton said. "So the pizza squared is actually a pizza that's cooked in the pan. You oil the pan, and it gives you this really crispy, golden kind of baked edge. It's not really a deep dish like the Chicago deep dish — it's got more dough, more crust and it's just a little bit different."

Early testing shows the flambees continue to be popular, while the squared pizza is something new and surprising.

The menu is rounded out with salads, hot sandwiches, appetizers and a selection of local wines from Paul Bologna Fine Wines.

As for the interior, Pizza Byronz traded Flambée's collection of tchotchkes and antiques for airy pizza parlor decor. Local furniture maker Ford Thomas designed and built banquette seating to accommodate families and larger groups, and Baton Rouge artist Marc Fresh brightened the white-painted brick walls with lively geometric shapes. There's also an expansive courtyard for outdoor dining.

"It was very French chic before," Alton said. "We had a lot of beautiful antique components that we spent a lot of time shopping for and finding, and I think they were gorgeous. People loved it, but it also gave the feeling of something a little bit sophisticated. I think now people will walk in and say, 'I get this; it's a pizza place.'"

The Byronz restaurant family was able to retain most of its staff during the pandemic. The company opened its first Bistro Byronz on Government Street in 2006. The second bistro was opened in 2015 in Willow Grove at 8200 Village Plaza Court off Perkins Road.

Flambée was the group's third restaurant. Under normal circumstances, the Pizza Byronz dining room will be able to seat 40 with 40 more in its courtyard.

The restaurant offers delivery by Waitr and will be adding another delivery service in coming weeks. Curbside service also is available.

"Opening now is a little trickier," Alton said. "In all aspects of COVID, when it was black and white, you knew what you were dealing with. Gray is really a challenge. It's just guessing what the response is going to be from the public, and it changes daily. That's the hardest part. The restaurant business is already unpredictable, but this is heavily unpredictable."