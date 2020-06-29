Most people will be celebrating Independence Day in a more independent manner than usual as community spread of the coronavirus continues in Acadiana.
The usual public events in Lafayette and the surrounding area have either been canceled or significantly altered to comply with COVID-19 guidelines from elected and public health officials.
Here's a look at what's happening, what's canceled and what's changed ahead of the Fourth of July.
Uncle Sam's Jam
Event organizers announced Monday that the seventh annual event, set to happen Friday at Parc International, is canceled due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
The downtown Lafayette event usually features live music, pop-up vendors and a large fireworks show.
Social Entertainment, the event planning company, said the health and safety of the community was the top priority and the reason behind the cancellation.
Youngsville's Independence Day Celebration
The city's annual celebration will happen on a much smaller scale in a different location to allow for more social distancing and more viewing opportunities of a fireworks show.
Youngsville's event usually draws thousands to Sugar Mill Pond for a day of family-friendly activities ahead of a large fireworks show. This year, however, the city will host a fireworks show at the Youngsville Sports Complex.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Friday, and people are invited to park at the Sports Complex beginning at 7:30 p.m. People are invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs to watch the show outside, as long as people stay distanced from others outside of their households. People are also encouraged to watch from their backyards, front porches, outside of local businesses or via live video on the City of Youngsville Facebook page.
Broussard's Fourth of July Fireworks Show
The 15th annual fireworks show in Broussard will still take place on July 4, although the usual family-friendly festivities leading up to the display have been canceled.
The Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park is normally bustling with activities leading up to the fireworks show. This year, the park's amenities will be completely closed to the public, including the restroom facilities.
The fireworks show happens at 9 p.m. Saturday, and people are invited to park at St. Julien Park to watch. All attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles to practice social distancing. The show will also be live streamed from the Broussard Chamber's Facebook page for those who wish to watch virtually.
Erath Fourth of July Celebration
Although event organizers announced in May that the 84th annual celebration would be canceled, they announced last week that they'll still have a fireworks show on July 4.
Erath's celebration typically spans several days with a carnival, firefighter water wars, fireworks displays and more.
This year's event will be much simpler: fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Erath. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing guidelines.
