Triathlon
WHAT: Miles Perret Cancer Services Triathlon
WHEN: 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
WHERE: University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Bourgeois Hall (UL Rec Center)
REGISTER/INFO: milesperret.org or (337) 984-1920
DETAILS: Proceeds will support MPCS and its mission to help local families fight, survive and live with cancer. The course includes a 200-yard swim, 8-mile bike ride and a 2-mile run. Participants can sign up as an individual or as a relay team. There are only 350 spots available, so early registration is recommended.