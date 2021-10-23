If you’ve been in Lafayette Parish around Halloween, you’ve probably heard of Fright Trail, the haunted attraction in Scott where guests flee giant spiders and animatronic beasts, mad men wielding chainsaws and menacing clowns through a 20-acre wood.

But what you might not know is Fright Trail has captured an enamored global audience on video sharing app TikTok, racking up over 100 million video views on their spooky posts and best trail reactions in just two months.

Fright Trail’s scare-master, Rich Hanf, has been in the business of horror and haunted attractions for decades.

Acadiana Vinyl Haul celebrates its 10th anniversary with a 'Haul-O-Ween' event Halloween is coming, and along with it are celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the Acadiana Vinyl Haul in Lafayette. On Sunday, vinyl col…

Born the day before Halloween, Hanf grew up watching “Creature Feature” and “Chiller Theater” specials on television, reveling in the macabre and the spirit of autumn in New Jersey. As an adult, he began working in haunted attractions in the ‘70s, first in his native New Jersey and then traveling around the U.S. He’s designed and operated everything from haunted castles to fear mazes over his career.

Hanf said he felt a calling to give back to the genre that was a defining joy in his life.

“I wanted to put something back and have the kind of effect on somebody that it’s had on me,” he said.

Hanf met his wife, author Deborah LeBlanc, while working at a haunted attraction in Texas. In 2012, the couple opened Fright Trail, converting a 20-acre property LeBlanc owned in Scott into their own horror home base.

COVID numbers down in Acadiana and Dr. Fauci says you can go trick-or-treating: Here are the times Last year at this time, COVID-19 cases were on the rise and there were questions about how to safely celebrate Halloween. This year, cases and…

“It’s a good, old fashioned Halloween scream in the night,” he said.

Funds raised from the trail each October support LeBlanc’s nonprofit, Literacy Inc., which works to promote literacy in teens through the donation of e-readers to high school students, scholarships and other community efforts, he said.

While Hanf’s business focus is on potential visitors around Acadiana and the state, social media has netted the horror venue global fans who’ve never — and likely will never — physically set foot on the property. TikTok has been the latest platform turning viewers into fans of the Scott business.

Most videos feature visitors winding through the venue and screaming, jumping and running when faced with the costumed actors. Groups of teens stumble over one another as they try to flee, scared chaperones cover their ears while running behind their children and declarations of “I’m not scared” quickly morph into terrified shrieks.

Having difficulty seeing this TikTok video? Click here.

The TikTok account and the fandom around it has added an extra layer of excitement to the spooky experience for some attendees, especially teens, who visit with the knowledge they could land on the Fright Trail’s account, Hanf said. Many guests comment on videos of themselves, their friends, neighbors and family members.

“Who doesn’t like to be special? Who doesn’t want to be recognized?” Hanf said.

“These people that may be from a little town are suddenly jettisoned onto a world stage. Literally, a world stage. These people may never have left Crowley and people in Tokyo are watching them and Paris and London and Perth, Australia,” Hanf said.

The popularity isn’t overly exaggerated.

Having difficulty seeing this TikTok video? Click here.

Since late August, Fright Trail has gained over 530,000 followers on TikTok and their videos have been viewed over 100 million times as of Friday, John Weatherall III said. Weatherall, a photojournalist at KLFY-TV, has been the man behind the curtain executing the videos and running Fright Trail’s TikTok account.

Fright Trail has gone viral before — videos have been shared by blogger and media personality Perez Hilton, British viral news and entertainment outlet UNILAD and viral video Instagram accounts, but Weatherall said the sudden growth and interest on TikTok has been shocking.

“It’s been crazy. We were not expecting it to grow as fast as it has,” he said.

Weatherall said he enjoys seeing the way people have embraced the spirit of Fright Trail and the heart-pounding fun of a good scare.

Be You: Daniel Silvas, a front-of-house people-person, is living his best life in Acadiana Daniel Silvas is the dining room manager at Prejean's; he’s been there since a new owner revamped both the building and the menu. He’s in char…

“The way I shoot a lot of the videos … engages people and makes them feel like they’re there. A lot of comments and messages I receive are from people saying ‘Thank you so much. I love these videos. These make me laugh. I wish I could be there but I'm all the way in Brazil or Jamaica...I would love to travel one day to see you guys.’ It’s a great feeling that people want to visit us,” he said.

Bringing that joy to viewers takes work.

Weatherall began volunteering at Fright Trail while an undergraduate at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Ten seasons later, he’s got his camera work down to a science. The videographer scopes out the course on opening night each year, making note of any changes and choosing the best cut-through spots to help him sneak between scare stops and follow groups along the trail, he said.

An average night involves roughly six hours of running through the woods filming frightened guests, Weatherall said.

+2 Do you ever wish your grandparents wrote an autobiography? This Lafayette business can help. Youngsville native Olivia Savoie’s love of history, storytelling and the rich lives of the elderly has blossomed into Raconteur Story Writing …

“If I hear from a distance a group that’s screaming really loud, I’ll scope them out, hurry up and run to them, get a good shot and then run to the next area while navigating through the woods,” he said.

On Sundays after a Fright Trail weekend, Weatherall said he edits his footage, compiles recap videos and organizes clips for posting on TikTok and other platforms. Putting together a one-minute recap of the weekend, featuring the best moments captured on the “scare cam,” takes around three to four hours, Weatherall said.

After 10 seasons, the videographer has learned how to spot the best authentic reactions. That intuition has been important, especially with visitors now excited at the prospect of being featured on the trail’s social media. Reactions that are over-exaggerated for the camera can ruin the experience, he said.

+2 It's going to be a busy October in downtown Lafayette; put these events on your calendar October is typically a busy month for events in Louisiana as the weather cools off. This year, October looks particulary promising as the inci…

“[John] knows a good scare when he sees one,” Hanf said.

The Fright Trail owner said supporters like Weatherall help make Fright Trail a success.

It’s a team effort, from the makeup artists and actors to the mechanics and builders who help maintain the property and keep the experience safe. Running Fright Trail is a never ending creative and collaborative process, with inspiration striking at any and every moment, the scare-master said.

+3 Downtown Rising concert to return to Lafayette in November; here's who's on the lineup Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia will co-headline Downtown Rising 2021. The event was canceled last year due to Covid-19 and it will return on November 11, 2021, at limited capacity.

Their volunteer team takes each idea and works it until it’s the best it can be, Hanf said.

“A big part of it is keeping your ego in your back pocket and surrounding yourself with people that are smarter than you,” he said. “I have a lot of hardworking, smart and talented people in this organization and that makes everything work.”

The Fright Trail’s final dates this season are Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The ticket office opens at 7 p.m.