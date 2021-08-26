Annie Perret is the foundation coordinator for LHC Group, which means she works with the group's two nonprofits, the Hospice Promise Foundation and the Employee Hardship Relief Fund. She also is the state and governmental affairs coordinator. She wears many hats, and they all fit her beautifully.
Annie is dedicated, driven, confident and curious; she leads by example in her community and has learned to surround herself with good people. She has learned to step forward and step up, knowing that will inspire others to do the same.
She is an active participant in the current Leadership Lafayette (XXXIV) class, and a member of Fleur De Lis Republican Women and Catholic Daughters of America. She is also an elected councilor on the UL Lafayette Alumni Council, and serves as an election commissioner-in-charge. As if that is not enough, she volunteers at weekends as a “cuddler” at Ochsner Lafayette General neonatal intensive care unit. Yes, she gets to cuddle babies (and she tells me they are looking for more volunteers).
What was your first job? My first job was as a business retention and expansion intern at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. I worked under Mark D. Mouton, who does a fabulous job at promoting LEDA’s services to Lafayette’s current and future businesses.
Describe a typical day in your life. I start my morning with prayer, stretching and reading the newspaper. Most days after work, I swim at Lourdes Fitness Center (St. Mary location; yes, there is a fitness center there!) or enjoy walking around my historic neighborhood. In the evenings, I frequent a downtown Lafayette restaurant or cook, and then settle down with a book or movie.
What advice would you give the younger you? “The past is already gone, the future is not yet here. There's only one moment for you to live, and that is the present moment.” —Buddha
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Attending Catholic school for 14 years allowed me to grow spiritually as a young woman, educate myself about my faith and other faiths and ultimately declare myself as a Catholic Christian.
What values do you live by? Always be “God’s servant first” — St. Thomas More. And, “Not all of us can do great things but we can do small things with great love.” — Mother Teresa.
What do you most appreciate? Family time, good music, fine wine and great food.
What is your favorite journey? Traveling to state and national parks!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Swimming laps at the pool.
What living figure most inspires you? Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court
What was the best advice you were ever given? You can’t take it with you when you leave this life.
What book would you tell everyone to read? “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie
What is the best thing about where you live? I have the luxury of living close to work, church, gym, local grocery store, great restaurants, the university, and entertainment and sports venues, so I can ride my bike almost everywhere. The best thing about where I live is the sense of community amongst my neighbors and the neighborhood's high quality of life.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Turning up the radio and jigging to Zydeco Stomp on KRVS, attending UL Lafayette men’s basketball games, attending live performances at the ACA and reminiscing about old times with my grandmother, while watching Lawrence Welk!
What did you want to be when you grew up? The boss!
What is your motto? “Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise” — Ben Franklin
How would you like to be remembered? As a hard worker, and an honest and classy woman.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Let go and let God!
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Faith: A life without God is a life not fully lived; Service: Faith without works is dead; Honesty: If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything!
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? "Yes, sir" and "yes, ma’am"
What is your favorite word? Lagniappe
What do you collect? My mother started a Mary, Mother of God, figurine collection for me when I was young. The statues I have are beautiful pieces of art.
What food could you live on for a month? Gumbo
What would you change about yourself? My height. It’s easy to get lost in a crowd and I have always wanted to dunk a basketball.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Leslie Knope
Describe yourself in five words. Considerate, confident, sympathetic, serious, obedient
What is your idea of happiness? Heaven will be complete happiness. I hope heaven resembles the beach!
What is your favorite movie? "The Holiday"
What music defines who you are? Classic rock and country
Who is your style icon? Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge
What do you most regret? Not running for UL Lafayette Student Government Association president my senior year of college
What question do you wish I'd asked? What are your favorite libations?
What would the answer be? Crown Royal, fine wine and cold glass of champagne! Cheers!