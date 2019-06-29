In person, Bernadette Lee is quick-witted, funny, beautiful and a joy to hang out with. On air for KPEL 96.5 FM she’s, well, exactly the same person. Broadcaster Bernie co-hosts Acadiana’s Morning News with Rob Fitzpatrick on weekdays and on Saturdays she hosts "Up Close," a show about people and issues (both things that she loves).
Bernie has 20 years experience in radio and knows exactly how to stir up a little trouble from time to time. She does this with a big smile on her face, and you know she’s having fun. Bernadette is fascinated by people. You can tell. She asks questions that get to the core of who they really are, and off-air, she is fascinated by kindness and positivity — both traits she oozes from herself.
She usually asks the questions, so it was about time we turned the tables and found out more about who she really is.
What was your first job? Scooping ice cream for "Chips" when it was available in the Cajundome. Delicious stuff.
Describe a typical day in your life. A typical day in my life starts early at 3 a.m. I look lovingly at my hubby and puppies all snuggled up, but I know I've got stuff to do. So, I consume massive amounts of coffee while trying to remember what day it is. I go to work at KPEL and I begin writing. Then, I get the pleasure of doing a morning show with Rob Kirkpatrick. We get to interview some great guests and, on occasion, start some trouble with an interesting topic. After the show, I talk to people all day long, setting up interviews and writing more stories. There are some many fascinating people in our community. I am amazed at their determination, imagination and pure grit.
What advice would you give the younger you? I would tell myself to forget what everyone else thinks. I wasted years of energy on worrying too much about what other people thought of me. I would also tell myself to pace myself a bit. Ha! I was burning the candle at both ends for too many years, and I forgot to smell the roses sometimes. I'm glad I know how to look up and soak it all in.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Honestly, there were multiple pivotal points in my life that have made me the strong person that I am today. I wouldn't trade any of those experiences for an easier life. Out of all, I think the thing that broke my heart the most was when my mother died. It was the first parent I lost, and I was truly remorseful for my lack of wisdom in understanding how quickly life slips away. I have seen and reported on so many tragic things in the news business that I know life is so precious. Tell people you love them .... every chance you get. I love you, family and friends.
What values do you live by? I know God exists because of the massive ways in which my life is blessed and the many things I was allowed to escape. Being grateful is one way to gain grace. Love always conquers evil. Most people are good. Everyone deserves a shot at redemption. If I don't take care of me, no one else will. I am here to learn from my experiences, and I have to keep practicing.
What do you most appreciate? Humor. Get a sense of humor people! Come on. Stop taking everything so seriously.
What is your favorite journey? My journey with my husband.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? On my back patio. God is the master artist and being able to listen to and see the sounds of life is truly amazing.
What living figure most inspires you? I have to pick one? Anyone who silently suffers and sacrifices for the betterment of others.
What is the best thing about where you live? The people. As I pointed out in a previous question, I truly believe most people are good. However, the people in Acadiana are remarkable. They are faithful, kind, loving and passionate. We take care of one another, and I don't think there is one of us that has met a stranger.
How do you "let the good times roll?" I have been known to have a beverage or two and cut a rug. Most times though, I love just being with my family and laughing it up. We are a crazy bunch, but we are funny.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A news anchor. I remember being 3 or 4 riding in the back seat of the family car with my sisters. We were going "down the bayou" to visit relatives, and there was a pretty severe thunderstorm. I reported to the family, via my imaginary microphone in the back seat, that a big chicken has just flown by, and I said, "this is Sylvia Chase reporting." I loved her. I was ALWAYS pretending to be Sylvia Chase.
What is your motto? Live your life, I'll live mine, but if you hurt people in my circle, look out.
How would you like to be remembered? Someone who loves people.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I can do it. I have done really hard things before, and I've almost given up on myself before, but in the end, I am always a fighter. I will always rise up.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Love Laughter Light ( a connection to the divine)
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Dude! Bruh! Ya freak! What a freak! You do you boo! I love you. (But can you really overuse that phrase?)
What is your favorite word? Love. I know I say plenty of silly, goofy things, but that's mostly just another way that I show my affection. My husband and I laugh at each other all the time. The same with my family and friends. Love is what binds us all together. It may be corny or cliché, but love is my favorite word. Love implies hope, kindness and compassion. I also use laughter to show my love.
What do you collect? Clutter. I don't know how it happens. I'm not messy, but I sure have clutter in my life. Why do I keep some of the things I keep? I'm a freak.
What food could you live on for a month? Adrien's French bread.
What would you change about yourself? How much space do we have? Hahahahha. I'm a work in progress. I'm still very shy sometimes, believe it or not. I'm greedy with food. No one needs to eat the amount of food I do sometimes, but piggy, piggy that I am, I scarf it down. I could be using that time and energy for much better endeavors, but alas, I am always a work in progress.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Bridget Jones (my husband is going to keel over with laughter when he sees this. Only he knows why.)
Describe yourself in five words. Passionate goofball who loves people.
What is your idea of happiness? Peace.
What is your favorite movie? No way can I pick just one. ... Right now one of my favorite comedies is "Airplane!" It's so stupid, but I still laugh. I also adore the movie "Anchorman." It's a hilarious take on how seriously news people take themselves. I remember being younger in this business, about five years in, when I realized, "Why the hell would anyone care about my opinion?" But you know what? Sometimes news people get caught in that mode and stay in that mode forgetting about the people they are supposed to serve. "Anchorman" nails that and many other aspects of the news business. On the serious side, I have always loved "The Shawshank Redemption". Red couldn't be more correct: "Get busy living or get busy dying".
What music defines who you are? Rock 'n' Roll, baby! But I have to say I love all kinds of music.
What do you most regret? Anytime I'm not nice to someone. Why waste my time on that? What a waste for them and me. That's just me dumping my troubles on someone else, but I do it and then I kick myself. I made their day or moment bad. Why be ugly when I just could have been nice?
What question do you wish I'd asked? "Why don't we really just talk to each other honestly?"
What would the answer be? It's tough being that vulnerable.