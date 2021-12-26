Moncus Park is officially opening to the public Jan. 1.

After years of petitions that laid the groundwork for "Save the Horse Farm," a movement that involved more than 4,000 residents to preserve the 100-acre green space along Johnston Street, the opening season began with a holiday celebration, Christmas in the Park.

The 12-night event from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29 with live music, kid’s activities, and art installations brought moments of joy and lightness to hundreds of Lafayette families and residents.

“Christmas in the Park was particularly special because it was a sort of preview of what the park wants to be for the residents in the future,” said J.P. MacFayden, executive director of the park. “It created family’s memories, it involved the people out and supported local businesses and communities. For us, following the business model of many other parks across the nation, it was also a big community fundraiser.”

Over the summer, MacFayden replaced Elizabeth "EB" Brooks as executive director. Brooks stepped into a new role as a ‘founder’ after being the face of the efforts to develop the park for years.

The property, formerly known as the UL Horse Farm, began drawing more attention in the mid-2000s when developers eyed the land. Brooks and another then-UL student led a campaign that resulted in former Lafayette Mayor-President Joey Durel securing city funding in 2012 to purchase the land from UL for $6.8 million, with the goal of creating a world-class public park.

Lafayette Central Park Inc., was then created. The nonprofit signed a 99-year deal to lease the property from city-parish government and oversee the development and management of the park.

Over the years, city leaders have gathered opinions from thousands of Lafayette residents about their ideas for the park through surveys, meetings and more. The Lafayette City-Parish Council approved a master plan in 2014, and extensive fundraising and organizational efforts have been taking place ever since.

“We spent so many long nights to work on all of this, but we made it,” said MacFayden. “We spent 15 years in the making. On one hand, it seems a lot of time,” he added. But on the other hand, “when we talked with other park conservancy organizations in the nation, well, they were amazed we had done all of this in such a sort of time.”

LCP’s mission, MacFayden said, is to work on three aspects to develop the area.

“Health and wellness is the first pillar. Arts and culture is the second one. Environmental education is the third,” he said. “It will be an area for outdoor time with the kids. It can be a space for dog lovers and animal lovers. It can be yoga in the park on a Saturday. To the folks out there who have an idea or a project, I say, we are happy to hear from all of you.”

A large part of MacFadyen’s responsibilities include overseeing the ongoing construction of numerous new features that are all designed to be inclusive for everyone and pay homage to both South Louisiana and the Park’s own history.

For example, the playground, water feature and treehouse will all be located adjacent to each other in the front portion of the Park with a swamp theme. The bubblers on the splash pad will be in the shape of cypress tree knees. Kids will be able to climb inside the 25-foot alligator replica water feature. There will be rubber surfacing in custom colors that reflect the area’s natural landscape.

MacFadyen added that the treehouse will include elements from the iconic red barn that was torn down in recent months because of its poor condition, including the cupola, tin and red cypress siding.

Another key feature will be the Veteran’s Memorial. MacFadyen said this will include 12 historic markers representing major conflicts, plus an American flag and flags representing each service branch.

Since the 100-acre property gained widespread community attention beginning in 2005 with the Save The Horse Farm campaign, many have discussed how to balance community assets and growth with keeping portions of the property in a more natural state. MacFadyen said the projects strike that balance, with plenty of opportunities for both engagement and solitude.

“I kind of look at it as the front 50 acres and the back 50 acres,” he said. “The front portion will be more developed, but even inside of that, the large majority of it will still be open space. There will be plenty of areas to hang out with friends and not feel like you are in the play zone. For the back portion, the long-term plan is a more contemplative, quiet space with a pond, small pavilion and sculpture garden. But even without those elements, it’s really a space for prayer or quiet time.”

Construction on the park is not finished. Starting Jan. 1, the 2-mile trail, the open lawn, the dog park, and most of the rolling hills and the forest ravine’s areas will be available to the public. The Amphitheater, the playground, the "stroll Across Wetlands," and the Veteran’s Memorial will be ready by late spring.

“This community waited long enough for Moncus Park,” MacFarlane said. “When we started this round of construction, we thought it was going to be over in October. The pandemic and the supply chain crisis did not help us, but here we are.” The staff is going to fence the area still under construction and let the people enjoy the rest of it for a few more months.

“This opening is certainly an epic milestone,” said MacFarlane. “It’s a super important milestone. We will continue to develop it.”