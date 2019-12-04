FRIDAY
CHRISTMAS WITH THE BOSS — KEITH FRANK + PINE LEAF BOYS: 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Enjoy the music of Keith Frank and the Pine Leaf Boys amid a winter wonderland in downtown.
TWINKLE LIGHT NIGHT HOLIDAY CELEBRATION: 5:30 p.m., Children's Museum of Acadiana, 201 E Congress St., Lafayette. Enjoy the magic of Christmas at this “fun for the whole family” Christmas party with themed stations throughout the museum. Spend time in Mrs. Claus’ interactive bakeshop to make “fur baby” treats for the family or neighbor's pet, build a car out of candy and race it on the “Graham Prix” track, mix a batch of magic reindeer food, transform a pine cone into a Christmas tree, create garland art with thumbprints and stir up a batch of snow.
SATURDAY
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., The Mulberry Tree, 211 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette. This 1½-hour event includes craft time with Santa in his workshop and breakfast with Santa in the party room. mulberrytreelafayette.com.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PARTY: 11 a.m., Northgate Mall Lafayette, 1800 Northeast Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Live music, free pictures with Santa, treats and community vendors.
SANTA'S COMING TO KID'S WORLD: 4 p.m., Kids World Indoor Play Arena, 110 Production Drive, Suite 109, Lafayette. Holiday fun including crafts, games, and pictures with Santa. Popcorn will be available for $2.
CHRISTMAS TREE EXTRAVAGANZA — TREE DECORATING COMPETITION: 5 p.m., downtown Lafayette, 735 Jefferson St., Suite 204. Open to anyone who wants to decorate a tree and compete. $100 fee to participate, which covers the cost of the tree and contributes toward keeping this new Christmas tradition around for years to come.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
HOLIDAY MARKET AT THE JOCKEY LOT: 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, Lafayette Jockey Lot Flea Market, 3011 NW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Hot chocolate, holiday music, lights, holiday bargains and, of course, Santa.
SUNDAY
SONIC CHRISTMAS PARADE AFTER-PARTY: 2 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Holiday performances, photos with Santa, cookie decorating, face painting, hot chocolate, adult beverages, and more activities for the whole family to enjoy.
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE: 7:30 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. See snowmen, penguins, angels, reindeer, toy soldiers, gingerbread men, ornaments and Santa, with soaring acrobatics, gravity-defying feats, elaborate production numbers, imaginative costumes and illusions. The show also celebrates Christmas with singers, original music and seasonal favorites in a winter wonderland. ticketmaster.com.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Meet in the Middle" and "Open Studio Tour 2019," through Dec. 14. "Close to Home — Alicia Faciane," through Jan. 11. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
MERRY & BRIGHT WINDOW WONDERLAND: downtown Lafayette. Window Wonderland 2019 is a fine art installation in commercial display windows in downtown Lafayette that brings together the community, business owners and local artists to celebrate civic pride and the holiday season by showcasing their creative talents in an artistic, family-friendly and festive format. Through Dec. 29.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
