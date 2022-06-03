Jamie Phillips is the CEO and creative director for Bourbon Royalty, co-founder and "bougie expert" at The Bougie Bar and currently still has a full-time day job as a lead governance, risk and compliance analyst for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. And, yes, he’s burning the candle at both ends.
Jamie describes The Bougie Bar (cleverly named after French for candle) as “the perfect candle-making experience.” You mix your own fragrance and create your own luxury candle with a group of friends; you can even bring your own wine. The place is on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette, and they recently opened in Baton Rouge. It’s a beautiful space and has an interesting gift shop.
Jamie has been fascinated by candle-making for a while, starting as a hobby in his mom’s shed in 2008. This led to him creating what is now Bourbon Royalty, a candle company with over 600 wholesale accounts across the South.
Jamie is charming and delightful; you can tell he loves what he does and with his work ethic. I can’t wait to see what happens next.
What was your first job? My first job was in Erwinville, where I cleaned oysters and butterflied shrimp for a local restaurant.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up to our fur babies giving me hugs and kisses. Enjoy coffee ... or a red bull, then start the day at my “professional” job! Afternoons and weekends are reserved for Bourbon Royalty and The Bougie Bar.
What advice would you give the younger you? Be yourself and don’t change yourself to fit in with others ... and ignore the bullies.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I think the event that has shaped who I am now is losing people close to me at a young age. Life is so short, and we are never promised another day ... which has caused me to take action on things I want to accomplish in life and not wait.
What values do you live by? Work hard, remain humble and always help others when possible.
What do you most appreciate? Having the luxuries that we have in America — most of the things we take for granted like running water, a bathroom and A/C.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? That’s a hard question because I am never alone!
What living figure most inspires you? Dolly Parton.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Never give up; simple, but true advice.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Start With Why" — a book on how great leaders inspire everyone to take action.
What is the best thing about where you live? The best thing about where I live is the food and culture!
How do you "let the good times roll?" Drinks and dinner with my husband and friends or a fun getaway to New Orleans for a weekend.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a high school business teacher — focus on accounting, computer science, financial match, etc.
What is your motto? Everything happens for a reason.
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered as someone who gave back to his community, supported others and helped homes across the country smell a little bit better!
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Look how far you’ve come because you didn’t give up!
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Three things that are vital to being me include spending time with my husband and fur babies, being an entrepreneur, and being the best version of myself that I can be.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Well, look at the time — when I am in meetings or at events and it is time to go! And, "baby girls," when I am talking to our fur babies!
What is your favorite word? I don’t think I have a favorite word, honestly.
What do you collect? I collect Christmas ornaments from all the places that my husband and I travel to. It’s always fun to put them on the tree every year and share memories from that place.
What food could you live on for a month? Crawfish.
What would you change about yourself? I would add a bit more of an outgoing personality to myself. I am more of an introvert, but my career and our businesses have helped me to become more of an extrovert. I would also make myself LOVE the gym.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? My husband and I laugh all the time when we watch "Grace & Frankie" because the character Sol is definitely very similar to my personality.
Describe yourself in five words. Entrepreneur. Caring. Creative. Analytical. Introvert.
What is your idea of happiness? My idea of happiness is just being able to live the life that was set out for me — enjoying friends and family, traveling and sharing our passion with others.
What is your favorite movie? "Steel Magnolias"
What music defines who you are? I am not a big music person. I just listen to what’s on the radio, but I do love Elton John and Cher!
Who is your style icon? I would say a blend between Rami Malek and Mark Ronson!
What do you most regret? Honestly, I do not have any regrets that I feel would drastically change my life. I have done and still am doing what I love.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Who is one person that is no longer here on earth that you wish you could sit with for one hour?
What would the answer be? My grandfather. He passed away when I was barely a 1-year-old, and I would give anything to be able to meet him and have a conversation with him. My grandmother always told me about him and our taste in shoes and work ethic being similar ... but I will meet him one day!