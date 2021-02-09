Kai Gayten had just finished a performance at the Acadiana Center for the Arts when she found a flyer in her tip bucket.
Someone who had watched the neo-soul/funk/singer perform and instead of putting money into the bucket put in the flyer about the ArtSpark program in Lafayette that supports individual artists in Acadiana. The Abbeville native did not give it much attention until a friend sent a link to her on how to apply.
So she did.
Fast forward months later, and Gayten was among the eight artists who received grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 through the program administered by the ACA and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority last year. The program offers grants to area artists, especially those with limited opportunities, regardless of age or point in their career to expand their bodies of work as a professional and offer outreach to the community.
Deadline to apply for the 2021 grants is March 5. To register, visit bit.ly/artsparkaca.
Gayten, whose stage name is Kai, said she used the funding to help with her visual project set to release on Thursday. It includes a YouTube series that will feature live performances, and the ACA will present the start of Gayten’s project at the ArtWalk event on Friday, she said.
It will also showcase Gayten’s versatile side of her singing in French.
“I sing and write in French as well,” said Gayten, a former French teacher. “That’s part of what I would like to keep alive, as far as representing the culture of Louisiana.”
It’s her latest display of talent that dates back to when she was 10 years old. As part of a Creole family of musicians, Gayten, along with her family and church members, had evacuated for a hurricane and the church held a showcase to pass the time.
Gayten performed in the showcase and for the first time, and it was then that she – along with the others in attendance – discovered her talent.
“I always knew this is what I’d be doing full time, but I never tried to force it,” she said. “After I graduated college and moved around, it just kind of fell into place.”
Gayten, who also taught African American studies, art, art history and a wellness class, began performing about two years ago when a friend, also a singer, vouched for her first show at the Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette. Since then, she has been performing and doing local shows.
“That is why I’m super excited about this project,” she said. “It will be the first full body of work that I’ll have documented. I’m just excited to have somewhere for it to live.”
“My passion for music is derived from the art of music itself. Music is a living, breathing entity that exists always. That, coupled with a clear way of where I’m supposed to be, is why the fire stays lit.”
Adrian Guidry was another recipient of the program’s funding last year. As a jewelry artist and owner of Adorn Jewelry, 100 E. Vermilion St., Guidry has been making been making jewelry for 15 years. She used ArtSpark grant to become certified as a precious metal clay artist, a longtime goal of hers.
The Lafayette native went to school at the Gemological Institute of America and combined her knowledge of art, artists and jewelry to become a jewelry designer.
“There’s not enough hours in the day to make all the jewelry that’s in my head,” said Guidry, who started her business about nine years ago after leaving the corporate world. “I feel like I’m always creating.”
Guidry started her business in a larger shop on Westmark Boulevard and she was there for five years. Four years ago, she said she decided to move downtown and reduce the staff to focus on making jewelry.
Last December, Guidry held an art show that highlighted new techniques she was working on, and it nearly sold out. She has since been accepted to teach a continuing education course on jewelry design at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“It was absolutely because of the grant that the art show took place,” she said. “I think had we not had the challenges we had this year, it would have been so much more.”