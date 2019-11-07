Hailey Moon is an evaluator coordinator at OQSG. They create online learning courses for customers that have to be qualified or certified to operate on gas and hazardous liquid pipelines.
Hailey is kind and adorable, she loves to travel, has a sweet tooth and apparently makes ‘the best cheesecake ever.” She also casually mentions things like, “I'm done with triathlons for the year,” which makes me laugh. It also makes me realize that behind this sweet person is a driven, challenge-loving, determined woman. She started running after she lost her father and found it helped her — and she has never stopped. Spending time with Hailey is delightful, get to know her a little by reading her answers, you’ll be smiling too.
What was your first job? I worked at Baskin-Robbins my senior year of high school. I was only there a few months, before getting a job at Raising Cane’s. I stayed there until I was finished with college. I made a lot of wonderful friends and have a ton of great memories working there.
Describe a typical day in your life. It depends on what’s going on during that particular week, but I wake up to walk my pups. Sometimes I’ll run, swim, or bike in the morning. After getting ready, I head to work. I usually run errands during lunch, then finish up work at 5. If I don’t do my workout in the mornings, I do so in the afternoon. Yoga at Red’s or at home is usually thrown in most days in the afternoon. The rest of the evening is spent with my husband, our dogs and cat.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? My dad passed away unexpectedly when I was 17. He was able to enhance the lives of over 50 people with his tissues, heart valves, bones and corneas. I try to help LOPA by raising awareness of how important organ donation is. Had my dad not helped so many people the grief would have been much worse. It’s also a reminder to myself to not take things for granted. I live my life in a way for him. I had so many friends and teachers reach out to be there for me in my time of need. It’s helped me appreciate the little things and time spent with family and friends.
What values do you live by? Have an open mind. Be kind, patient, and help others when you can. Travel often. Value those important to you.
What do you most appreciate? Friends and family. They are there when I need, always make me feel loved, and push me to be a better version of me. Not sure what I would do without such a great support system.
What is your favorite journey? I completed my first half ironman at the end of September. You learn a lot about yourself training for these endurance events. The training is long and tough. I went with 15 other triathletes from Lafayette to complete the race in Augusta. My husband and sister also came to support me. The weekend there and race day was so special because of those friends and family. When it was getting tough to finish the run of the race, I thought about family and friends who are no longer with us and finished strong for them. The journey leading up to the race and finishing was emotional. I was overwhelmed with happiness crossing the finish line. Also didn’t hurt that my husband and I had a trip to Canada planned after the race.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my car with my favorite music. My dad taught me to drive, so something about that is so soothing to me.
What living figure most inspires you? Kathrine Switzer. She was the first woman to run with a bibbed entry in the Boston Marathon over 50 years ago. She changed history for women runners. She had several distances added to the Olympics for women, including the marathon in the 80s. She has a non-profit, called 261 Fearless, which empowers and unites women through running that I was able to fundraise for and spend time with her. Her dedication and spirit inspire me. I also hope to have as much energy and spunk as she does when I’m in my 70s.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Also still working on this. I can be quite stubborn and like to do things on my own.
What book would you tell everyone to read? I don’t read as much as I’d like to lately, but anything by David Sedaris. His books are always great for a good laugh. Particularly, "Me Talk Pretty One Day."
What is the best thing about where you live? Food and culture. Lafayette has just about every type of food I can think of. I love that we have so many events for music and arts. Festival International, Southern Screen Film Festival, and Artwalk are a few of my favorite events.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Marine biologist.
What is your motto? Keep showing up.
How would you like to be remembered? Being helpful and kind.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I’m guilty of doing this fairly often, especially when I’m training for a race. My husband recently said, “Stop Hailey-ing yourself.” I liked it and adopted that.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Good company, running, and music.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Yeah” and “Amazing”.
What is your favorite word? “Yesssssss!”
What do you collect? Vinyl records.
What food could you live on for a month? Definitely Thai food. Pad se ew, spring rolls and sticky mango rice are my jam.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Amélie Poulain from "Amélie." She had a parent pass away unexpectedly, a little shy and awkward, and helping people brings her joy. Plus, she’s adorable.
Describe yourself in five words. I run to eat food.
What is your idea of happiness? Being surrounded by those I love, doing things I love.
What is your favorite movie? "Garden State."
What music defines who you are? Explosions in the Sky.
Who is your style icon? Zoey Deschanel. She always wears the cutest dresses.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Where are planning on visiting next?
What would the answer be? New Zealand and we plan on staying in a hobbit hole!