Walmart has announced which of its stores will be hosting free drive-in movies as part of a nationwide tour later this summer, including two locations in Acadiana.
Earlier this year, Walmart announced that it would transform the parking lots of 160 of its stores around the country into contact-free drive-in movie theaters.
On Wednesday, the retail giant announced more details about the showings, including the dates, times and locations of the showings. There will be showings on Oct. 2 and 3 at the Crowley Walmart and Oct. 6 and 7 at the New Iberia Walmart.
In a prepared statement, Walmart announced each location would be showing one of nine movies: "Wonder Woman," "Spy Kids," "Space Jam," "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse," "Ghostbusters," "The Wizard of Oz," "Black Panther," "E.T." or "Friday Night Lights." Movie choices will vary by location.
Tickets to the screenings are free, but must be reserved in advance to ensure parking lots aren't overcrowded. Tickets are given out per car, and cover "as many people as you have seatbelts in your car."
Tickets will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday at thewalmartdrivein.com.
For all showings, gates will open at 6 p.m. local time, and the films will begin at 7:30 p.m.
To ensure proper social distancing, guests will be required to remain in their cars during the showings. Anyone who does need to leave their car will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
Guests will also need access to a car radio or a seperate FM radio in order to hear the movie.
Alcohol is not permitted that the screenings.