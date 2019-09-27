Hart Fortenbery’s friends were there for him even when he was no longer around.
After his death Sept. 18, his body remained unclaimed at the morgue, according to Carly Viator.
“Nobody was stepping up to make sure his send-off was proper,” Viator said. “Nobody was stepping up.”
However, Fortenbery’s friends — “and that’s people all over the world,” she noted — came together and in “half a day” raised money for his cremation. Leftover funds were gifted to Broken-No-More and Grasp Help.
Closer to home, his friends, including Dege Legg, Alan LaFleur, Joey Dupuis,, Kara St. Clair, Teddy Lamson, Taylor Guarisco, Jess Speer, Philippe Billeaudeaux, Lisa Stafford and many others rallied on his behalf.
Viator said Stafford, a co-worker at Festival International de Louisiane, “has really done a lot to help to make sure the way Hart goes out is good,” Viator said. “She really helped make things happen fast.”
Parish Ink engraved one of Fortenbery’s sayings, “Makin’ movies, makin’ records” on the urn.
“We’re trying to make something beautiful out of something sad,” said Viator. “Give something back and make sure everybody has a peaceful ride to the other side.”
In addition, friends of Fortenbery will gather Sunday for Hart Fest: A Celebration of Life for Hart Fortenbery from 2-7p.m., at Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St.
The fest is based on “any other party of his,” with live music and song, including swamp pop, Brother Dege & the Brethren, a video reel of Fortenbery, The HartBreakers with members of GIVERS, Feufollet, Viatones, Julie Williams and others.
“It’s going to be a great event,” Viator said.