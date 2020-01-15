In January of 2018, Major Handy underwent a triple-bypass.

In August of last year, Major Handy and his wife, Frances, endured a house fire in Lafayette that took pretty much everything they own. Then last week Handy was hit with a stroke.

And if all of that is not trying enough, if you go back to 2016, you'll learn Handy’s daughter died.

In some ways, you could recite that old blues lyric: "If he didn’t have bad luck, Major Handy wouldn’t have any luck at all."

But that would be on you.

Major Handy, the zydeco/blues/soul musician, however, has a different take on life. While he may sing the blues from time to time, he doesn’t invest in them.

“Major is just no drama,” Frances said. “One of the things that Major has always said to me about anything that happens that is just not what you’re looking for in life, his attitude is always, ‘Well, that’s what we got. Now, where do we go from here?’”

Frances said considering the stroke, “He’s OK. He’s in good spirits. Major is his usual good-natured, cheerful self. He’s not in any pain. Of course, it’s just so shocking to be so immobile.”

Frances said the stroke occurred near her husband’s brain stem and effected his right side. His speech is slurred, and he has little mobility from his right arm on down to his foot.

The next step is rehab. If you know Major Handy, you know he that not only his he a fine musician, but he’s also in fine shape for a 70-plus-year-old man.

“They say he’s an excellent candidate for rehabilitation,” Frances said. “They said it’s because he’s so active. Major is really agile. He moves a lot and he has good muscle tone.

“I mean, his muscles are very weak, but they do work. Everybody who comes to visit him feel so good after they leave because he looks great. And he’s still his same self. He’s friendly and he’s smiling and talks a lot. He just sounds like he’s had a few too many drinks.”

And, most importantly, his head is straight-up on straight. No drama, she said.

Still, when he goes to move, “it shocks him when he goes to move and he can’t,” she said. “So he’s well aware that he’s immobile.”

For now, that is.

“Everybody around him, the therapists, the doctors, the nurses, all say, ‘You’re going to have to work, but with some therapy, you’re going to be able to get that movement back,” said Frances.

With the assistance of two nurses and a walker, “He can get up out of bed,” said Frances. “His right side is just so weak.”

Frances said the right side of Major’s face droops a bit.

“But if you don’t know him, you don’t know it’s not supposed to,” she said. “You just think he’s got a little bit of a crooked smile.”

Major was in Kaplan last Thursday playing on The Specklers upcoming release when it appears the stroke hit. At the time, he was down on the floor working on his accordion and had difficulty trying to stand.

“He went back in and finished,” Frances said. “When he got up to leave, he said his leg was like it was asleep. They carried his accordion to his car for him. He was making jokes. He drove home.”

When Major returned home in Lafayette, he had a bowl of gumbo while Frances napped on the couch.

“When I woke up he was just sitting there looking at me and he laughed at me because I was sleeping so hard,” said Frances. Major then set the coffee maker for the morning and the two went to bed.

“He did not say one word about his leg being numb,” she said. “He actually had a leg cramp in the middle of the night. When he work up in the morning he said, ‘You know, my leg is sore from that leg cramp.’”

Still, he brought his wife and granddaughter their morning coffee. “He drank his coffee, but he said his leg was numb.”

The morning conversation revealed stroke symptoms.

“It was like he’d been to the dentist or something,” said Frances. “His tongue was just not moving right. At one point he looked at me and he said, ‘OK. Something’s wrong. I’m not OK. Something’s wrong.’”

From there, it was on to the hospital.

“Major’s just not a complainer or a whiner,” Frances said. “It’s like, ‘This is what I got.’ You know, it’s really like, ‘What do I need to do now?’"