Dog owners with large, furry friends visiting Moncus Park may have their own dedicated play area by the end of the year after community funding was secured to construct the nonprofit park’s large dog park.
Moncus Park announced Tuesday that Bob and Sandy Giles of Giles Automotive, along with the Pinhook Foundation, made donations to complete funding for the planned large dog park, part of Moncus Park’s strategic plan.
Moncus Park Executive Director JP MacFadyen said the new large dog park, which will be roughly an acre, will be situated between Moncus Park’s pedestrian bridge and vehicle bridge, with Coulee Mine running along one side of the dog park. Existing fencing along the coulee will be replaced with a higher fence for added security, he said.
Like the existing dog park, the new large dog play area will include benches, drinking fountains and doggie waste receptacles. While the existing play area has a man made hill, the large dog area will be flat to allow ample running and exercise space for the dogs, MacFadyen said.
The new park will be adjacent to the existing dog park, the parking lot and the children’s playground area, making it a convenient recreational option for families hoping to enjoy the park with their children and pets, he said.
“They’re everyone’s best friends. I think we’re in a place where you see people bring their dogs wherever they go. We want folks to be able to say Moncus Park is definitely a dog-friendly place, both within the 100 acres on leash and within the two dog parks off leash. We’ve got this world class playground for all the children in Acadiana that’s about to open and now we’ll have the same for everyone’s dogs,” MacFadyen said.
The park’s executive director estimated they’ll break ground on the large dog park in the fall. MacFadyen said the park is currently in the design and planning phase, and the fall groundbreaking estimate is to allow time for the bidding process and contractor negotiations. Once construction begins, current estimates put construction time at three months.
MacFadyen said they hope to have the large dog park completed by the end of the year.
MacFadyen said the plan to have separate small and large dog areas was informed by feedback from local veterinarians and dog owners in the community, as well as trends in dog park design focused on ensuring the health and safety of all visitors.
Separating the dogs by size can help prevent accidental injury or, in more serious cases, small dogs triggering a larger dog’s sense of predatory chase, he said.
“It’s no different than why there’s a 2 to 5-year-old playground and a 6 to 12-year-old playground for kids. It helps keep the appropriate-sized kids together, and the same with dogs when they’re playing,” MacFadyen said.
Both the Gileses and Pinhook Foundation executive director Emily Hamner have a history of supporting animal welfare causes. Bob Giles sits on the board for Acadiana Animal Aid, a no-kill animal welfare organization and shelter based in Carencro, while Sandy Giles serves as the board’s vice president and Hamner as its secretary.
Hamner also operates the Pet Food Pantry of Lafayette.
“Lafayette and our surrounding area residents love their pets. And having a place you can take your dog to play safely is important. I think the dog parks, both small and large, add to our quality of life,” Hamner said in a written response to questions.
The small dog park currently serves all dogs, with even days of the month designated for large dogs and odd days designated for small dogs. Sixteen inches is considered the dividing line — at or below and you’re considered a small dog, above and you’re considered a large dog, Moncus Park operations manager Nicholas Moss said.
Once completed, the large dog play area will require a $10 annual permit as well as proof of vaccinations for bordetella, distemper, rabies and parvovirus, and records showing the dog has been spayed or neutered. The same policy is currently in place for the small dog play area.