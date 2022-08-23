University of Louisiana at Lafayette alumnus Ryan Broussard went from playing baseball at Park Hardy in Breaux Bridge to playing a baseball player on Broadway. He is currently gaining attention for reprising his role as the son of the character played by Martin Short in the Hulu original series "Only Murders in the Building."
He took a circuitous route.
Broussard, 32, grew up playing baseball in Breaux Bridge and later on was able to travel playing baseball. He played college baseball at LSU-Eunice from 2007-2010. In 2010, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels where he played for the organization as a shortstop for two years.
Acting was something Broussard was always interested in. When he was younger, he would watch a lot of TV and go to school and imitate comedy actors like Martin Short's character Jimminy Glick. However, as an athlete, he did not have time to pursue it.
After he was released from the Angels in 2012 , he came back to Louisiana to study theater at UL.
That's where he met his mentor, associate professor of theatre Camille Bulliard.
While talking about UL alumni who gone on to become successful, she mentioned a play about baseball titled “Take Me Out.”
“I read it and I was like, ‘oh, yeah, this is an unbelievable play,’” Broussard said. “I hope I get to be a part of it one day, and then seven years later, I'm performing it on Broadway.”
While at UL, he was also able to audition for roles in New Orleans thanks to supportive faculty. This led to roles in “NCIS: New Orleans” and a small speaking role in the movie “The Big Short” — an Oscar winner for best original screenplay.
“So it was like all the stars are lining up,” Broussard said. “I think I'm doing the right thing, because I was getting that training while at the same time hitting the ground running,” he said.
He was the understudy for two roles in the revival of “Take Me Out” earlier this year and appears alongside Martin Short as his son, Will Putnam, in the “Only Murders in the Building.”
“Those two projects are the most special things I've ever done in my life,” Broussard said.
When he got the role to be the understudy for the characters Darren Lemming and Davey Battle in “Take Me Out,” he messaged Buillard at UL.
“It blew my mind,” she said.
In a way, the play brings together Broussard's two loves.
In the play, there is a speech in which the character explains explains to the audience his love of baseball. Broussard was lucky enough to come into the role as someone already loved the game and was learning to love acting.
Broussard had come to UL without any acting experience, but Bulliard said she could could see the skills he learned as an athlete — his grit, determination and perseverance — would help him succeed.
Before a rehearsal, for example, he would come an hour or so early and offer to run over lines or warm up. He "deepened his own personal process, was absolutely a leader and very humble," Bulliard said.
Broussard's role in “Only Murders" has expanded since the first season. In the second season, his character narrates an entire episode. Fans have been speculating about the murder mystery and he has heard his character named as a potential killer.
Broussard really appreciates the diverse audience that has been attracted to "Only Murders."
“It's literally a community of people who wouldn't normally associate with each other, or having these discussions like different generations, different cultures,” Broussard said. "It's super special.”
Broussard visited home in early August to see family and friends. His mom along with two of his three older brothers still live in Louisiana. He misses crawfish and was sad he missed crawfish season this year. One of his go-to dishes when he comes to visit is crawfish etouffee at Poche’s.
“When I'm there I love being there and when I come home it's just having that reminder of home, of how you started, who has always been there for you. You have to come back to that.”
On Sept. 25, he'll travel to New Orleans for Steve Martin and Martin Short’s show at the Saenger Theatre.
Broussard received his master’s of fine arts from Brown University in 2019. In his time there, he starred in a play called "Prowess." He met one of his close friends at Brown, Ken-Matt Martin, who was originally from Arkansas. They bonded over being southern boys in Rhode Island and being the oldest students in the program.
“[We] just want to make our families proud and work really hard and tell stories that feel reflective of the communities that we come from, to make our communities proud,” Martin said.
Both came to the program having had careers beforehand. Early on in the program, director and friend Martin knew he was talented.
“What I can't wait for, is the minute he gets a really juicy lead role that he can sink his teeth into whether it be on stage or on TV,” Martin said. “Because he's one of the most gifted dramatic actors I've ever seen.”
Broussard is hopeful for the future. He loves living in Brooklyn because of how often you encounter people from different backgrounds. That's the same thing he loves about Festival International in Lafayette.
“Literally every walk of life, every type of music, every type of food, you get to experience all of it here for that whole entire week,” Broussard said. “And working downtown [at Marley’s] is something special too because you get to just be in the center of it.”
Reflecting on his acting career so far, Broussard said he realized when he was playing, baseball was his whole identity. So when he stopped being an athlete, he wanted to go into his next career with a different perspective.
“We should love what we do and we should be passionate in what we do for a living but it also shouldn't be our entire identity,” Broussard said. “And I did that when I was a baseball player. I tied my entire identity into being an athlete.”
In the future he would like to explore directing once he has a chance to slow down. Music has always been a part of his life and something he enjoys doing in his downtime. He is also a good writer, according to Martin.
“When you do come from small-town living, a lot of things that maybe I've tried to accomplish may seem unattainable for a kid who is from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana,” Broussard said. “So if I can give any type of inspiration for any kids, or anybody who's coming from behind me, that makes it all worth it.”