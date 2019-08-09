LEONVILLE — The fifth annual Féte-Dieu du Teche, the Eucharistic boat procession down Bayou Teche, will take place on Thursday, Aug. 15, the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The day also marks the 254th anniversary of the arrival of French-Canadian immigrants who brought the Catholic faith to Acadiana.
Hundreds are expected to travel by boat to celebrate this occasion honoring the sacrament and Acadian heritage.
Bishop John Douglas Deshotel, a native of Acadiana and the bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, will begin this year’s event by celebrating the Mass of the Assumption in French at St. Leo the Great Church in Leonville at 8 a.m.
At the conclusion of Mass, a procession will go from the church with the Blessed Sacrament to the boat landing.
To register a boat for the procession, email fetedieuduteche@gmail.com or download a registration form at fetedieuduteche.org/registration19.pdf. The completed form can be emailed or mailed to 103 Railroad Ave., St. Martinville, LA 70582. The boat coordinator will contact you with details. Only motorized vessels are allowed.
The schedule of the day is:
8 a.m. — Mass at St. Leo the Great Church, Leonville
9 a.m. — Procession from St. Leo’s to Leonville boat landing
9:30 a.m. — Boat procession departs
10:20 a.m. — Arrive at Arnaudville and disembark for rosary and benediction
11:45 a.m. — Arrive at Cecilia and disembark for rosary and benediction
1:35 p.m. — Arrive at Breaux Bridge and disembark for rosary and benediction
3:15 p.m. — Arrive at Parks and disembark for rosary and benediction
4:45 p.m. — Flotilla arrives at St. Martinville; foot procession to Notre Dame de Perpetuel Secours for benediction
5 p.m. — Procession from Notre Dame to St. Martin de Tours Church for benediction
5:30 p.m. — Procession down Main Street to Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel for solemn vespers and final benediction
6 p.m. — Solemn vespers and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament at Mater Dolorosa Chapel
Confessions will be available at all stops in mobile units along the procession.