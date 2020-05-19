Tom Hanks was the first major movie star to test positive for COVID-19. Now, the pandemic has altered plans for his upcoming movie release.

"Greyhound," a World War II naval drama filmed aboard the USS Kidd Naval Museum in Baton Rouge, will premiere on Apple TV+ rather than in theaters, the entertainment website Deadline reports. Apple has not set a release date; it had been scheduled to hit theaters Father's Day weekend before the coronavirus closed those venues.

Hanks wrote the script and stars in "Greyhound" as George Krause, an officer given command of a Navy destroyer, the USS Greyhound, soon after the U.S. entered World War II. The story takes place as the Greyhound is escorting a military convoy across the Atlantic Ocean in 1942, when the shipping lanes between America and its European allies were imperiled by German submarines.

Hanks adapted the script from the novel “The Good Shepherd,” published in 1955 by C.S. Forester.