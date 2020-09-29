Southern Screen, the noncompetitive film festival that celebrates Acadiana's storytellers, is going virtual for its 10th anniversary.
Because of the pandemic, the four-day festival will be presented virtually Nov. 12-15.
Event organizers have been counting down the weeks until the 10th annual festival by re-releasing their staff favorite short films from the past 10 years of Southern Screen. The films are aired at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at southernscreen.org/calendar and are followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker.
Southern Screen provides a platform for emerging storytellers to showcase their craft and creativity through film screenings, live music, creative writing, podcasts, community and industry workshops, networking mixers and more.
Early bird passes to the virtual event are available through the end of September. The 2020 festival schedule will be announced Oct. 5.
Special guests at previous Southern Screen festivals have included actor Alison Becker of "Parks and Recreation," producer Monty Ross of "Malcom X," and writer and voice artist John Viener of "Family Guy."
Early bird passes for the four-day virtual festival start at $60. Single session tickets are also available. Individual screenings and film series tickets are $10 each. Seminars, workshops, live artist discussions and panels are $15 each.
Some events require reservations, even during the virtual event, and have capacity limitations.
Learn more at southernscreen.org/attend.